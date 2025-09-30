Repsol announces the construction of its first large 100 MW electrolyzer in Cartagena, in partnership with Enagás Renovable (25% of the project).
The investment exceeds €300m, and the project has been recognized as being of European strategic interest (IPCEI), benefiting from €155m in public aid.
The facility will produce up to 15,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year and avoid the emission of 167,000 tons of CO2. It will generate around 900 direct, indirect, and induced jobs.
Commissioning is scheduled for 2029, marking a major milestone for the Murcia Hydrogen Valley and strengthening Repsol's role as a leading player in hydrogen in Spain and Europe.
Repsol: invests over EUR300m in an electrolyzer in Cartagena (Spain)
Published on 09/30/2025 at 10:05 am EDT
