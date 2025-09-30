Repsol announces the start of production at its first well in the Leon offshore field (in Louisiana waters, United States). Two more wells are to follow by the end of 2025 and two additional wells in 2026, the company said.



Production is handled by the Salamanca Floating Production Unit (FPU), the first refurbished infrastructure in the Gulf, enabling an 87% reduction in emissions compared to a new facility. The unit has an initial capacity of 60,000 barrels/day and 40 million cubic feet of gas/day.



David Ramos, director of the Gulf of America unit, highlights a "key step in providing safe and affordable energy," adding that this project illustrates Repsol's strategy of leveraging established basins.



Repsol owns 50% of Leon, 35.62% of Castile, and 2.5% of Salamanca. In the United States, the company also operates assets in Alaska, Texas, and Pennsylvania, as well as more than 200,000 acres under exploration, while developing an offshore carbon capture project in Texas.