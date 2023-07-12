NASHVILLE, Tn. (July 11, 2023) - Republic Bank & Trust Company ("Republic" or the "Bank") announces the expansion of its banking operations in the Greater Nashville market, adding two new banking centers, relocating an existing center and forging partnerships with local organizations as an investment in the region's growth and economic development.

The openings of the new banking centers-all of which involve the renovation of existing buildings-will begin mid-summer and are expected to be completed by fall 2023. The new and relocated centers include:

Republic Bank Spring Hill, located at 128 Kedron Parkway; anticipated opening is mid-July 2023

Republic Bank West End, located in West End Square in Nashville at 3404 West End Ave. (relocated from Green Hills); anticipated opening is September 2023

Republic Bank Murfreesboro, located at 1141 Fortress Blvd.; anticipated opening is October 2023

"We are excited to deepen our roots in the Greater Nashville region by investing in this community and partnerships for the long-term," said Chad Hart, Republic Bank Tennessee Market President. "Our expansion into these communities aligns with the rapid growth in the region and makes us more accessible to a wider range of customers, including more women and minority-owned businesses. As the needs of our neighbors and community partners evolve, our community bank is also growing to meet these needs." Republic Bank will hire more employees to staff the new banking centers. Once hiring is complete, Republic Bank's Tennessee team will increase from 16 to 28 employees. Republic Bank is committed to not only serving the customers who call Greater Nashville home, but also investing in the organizations whose ongoing work will shape the future of these communities. To demonstrate its commitment to organizations driving positive regional change, the Bank is investing more than $41,000 in advance of its official expansion. Local recipients include: The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, Nashville Business Incubation Center (NBIC), Habitat for Humanity Williamson Maury, The Well Outreach, Rutherford County Habitat for Humanity and United Way Greater Nashville.

These investments represent technology, scholarships for small business owners participating in financial and digital literacy programs, affordable housing, meals for local families and school supplies for area students.

"We rely on the time, talent and treasure of our local business partners to ensure we can offer a strong program for the business owners we support," said Angela Crane-Jones, CEO of the Nashville Business Incubation Center. "Republic Bank addresses all of these elements and more by providing scholarship money to our program participants, serving on our board and mentoring our small business owners."

Supporting affordable housing is a goal shared by Republic Bank and its partners in the Greater Nashville area. "Republic Bank leaders understand the importance of members of our community having equal opportunity for accessible housing," said Megan Flippin, President and CEO of United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties. "With the Bank's support, we are purchasing new software that will significantly reduce the average time it takes to house someone. This tool will make a substantial impact in our community."

