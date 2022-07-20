Republic Bancorp : Declares Common Stock Dividends - Form 8-K
07/20/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 20, 2022--Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.341 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.31 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022.
Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: Twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana - Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) - Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) - Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) - Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has $6.3 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol "RBCAA" on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
Republic Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 19:03:03 UTC.