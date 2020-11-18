Republic Bancorp, Inc. : Declares Common Stock Dividends

Log in
11/18/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.286 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.26 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers and two loan production offices throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace, and one loan production office in Oldsmar; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills, and one loan production office in Brentwood; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) - Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Bank also offers separately branded, nation-wide digital banking at www.mymemorybank.com. The Company has $6.2 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 231 M - -
Net income 2020 78,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 3,04%
Capitalization 784 M 784 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 080
Free-Float 47,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Steven E. Trager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
A. Scott Trager Vice Chairman & President
Kevin D. Sipes CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
R. Wayne Stratton Independent Director
Michael T. Rust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.-19.87%784
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.09%353 927
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%258 008
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.09%238 329
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.85%195 559
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.66%167 133
