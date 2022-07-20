Log in
    RBCAA   US7602812049

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.

(RBCAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59 2022-07-20 pm EDT
49.41 USD   -0.51%
03:04pREPUBLIC BANCORP : Declares Common Stock Dividends - Form 8-K
PU
03:02pREPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:01pRepublic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends
BU
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends

07/20/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.341 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.31 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2022.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: Twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has $6.3 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 260 M - -
Net income 2022 81,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 993 M 993 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 045
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Steven E. Trager Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin D. Sipes CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Michael T. Rust Independent Director
Susan Stout Tamme Independent Director
Craig A. Greenberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.-2.32%993
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391