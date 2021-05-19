Log in
    RBCA.A   US7602812049

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.

(RBCA.A)
Republic Bancorp : Declares Common Stock Dividends (Form 8-K)

05/19/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Republic Bancorp, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividends

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021--Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, declared a cash dividend of $0.308 per share on Class A Common Stock and $0.28 per share on Class B Common Stock, payable July 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2021.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company') is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the 'Bank'). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: 28 banking centers in 8 Kentucky communities - Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana - Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) - Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) - Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) - Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has $6.5 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol 'RBCAA' on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It's just easier here. ®

Contacts

Steve Trager, 502-584-3600
Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Republic Bancorp Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 19:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.
03:06pREPUBLIC BANCORP  : Declares Common Stock Dividends (Form 8-K)
PU
03:04pREPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/14REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
05/06REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form..
AQ
05/06REPUBLIC BANCORP  : KY/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/26REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
04/22REPUBLIC BANCORP  : Posts Lower Q1 Profit
MT
04/22REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04/22REPUBLIC BANCORP : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22REPUBLIC BANCORP INC /KY/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 M - -
Net income 2021 83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 934 M 934 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 094
Free-Float 46,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 44,92 $
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven E. Trager Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
A. Scott Trager Vice Chairman & President
Logan M. Pichel President
Kevin D. Sipes CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Michael T. Rust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.24.54%934
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.76%491 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.10%361 282
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.60%276 593
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.27.30%219 976
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 133