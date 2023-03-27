Advanced search
    RBCAA   US7602812049

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC.

(RBCAA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:56:27 2023-03-27 pm EDT
41.33 USD   +0.21%
12:44pRepublic Bank Continues Growth in Greater Cincinnati Area with Opening of New Banking Center in Bellevue in Campbell County
03/16Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
03/16Republic Bancorp Closes $51 Million Takeover of CBank
Republic Bank Continues Growth in Greater Cincinnati Area with Opening of New Banking Center in Bellevue in Campbell County

03/27/2023 | 12:44pm EDT
Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) announces the opening of a new banking center in Bellevue, Kentucky at 119 Fairfield Avenue, expanding its service area into Campbell County and the Greater Cincinnati area.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005508/en/

Republic Bank in Bellevue, KY (Photo: Business Wire)

Republic Bank in Bellevue, KY (Photo: Business Wire)

The banking center opened on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and has already begun servicing existing and new Republic clients in the area. The Bellevue location will increase the Bank’s presence to seven banking centers in the northern Kentucky/Cincinnati market, and 44 total banking centers across Republic Bank’s five-state footprint.

“We’re thrilled to join the growing and dynamic Bellevue community and expand our presence with our fourth banking center in Northern Kentucky,” said Jason Payne, Northern Kentucky Managing Director at Republic Bank, and longtime resident of the Greater Cincinnati area. “Fairfield Avenue has served as a center of town commerce for years and we’re thrilled to be able to offer our banking services to this vibrant community.”

“Between our recent acquisition of CBank in Cincinnati, and the opening of this new banking center in Bellevue, we’re excited to become more integrated into this thriving community that I’ve been a part of my whole life,” said Tom Saelinger, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Market President at Republic Bank. “Our planned growth in Northern Kentucky and the Greater Cincinnati area allows us to better serve businesses of all sizes and individual customers who need broader financial support.”

Republic has hired new associates to support the new location, including Business Bankers, a Business Development Manager and a Universal Banker to serve both business and consumer clients.

In addition to full service inside the new Bellevue banking center lobby, the new location features a Republic Bank Interactive Teller Machine (“ITM") providing extended access to live Republic Bankers from 7:30 AM to 6 PM ET Monday through Fridays, and 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM ET Saturdays, in English and Spanish.

Republic’s new Bellevue location joins its Covington and Newport locations in the fast-growing area, located minutes from downtown Cincinnati. With the expansion of businesses, entertainment, restaurants and retail, Republic is excited to offer yet another accessible option where young professionals, families and organizations can do business.

Republic Bank will host an official grand opening event on Friday, May 19, 2023. More details to follow.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 44 banking centers in communities in four metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”) across five states: 22 banking centers located in the Louisville MSA in Louisville, Prospect, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville in Kentucky, and Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany in Indiana; six centers in the Lexington MSA in Georgetown and Lexington in Kentucky; seven banking centers in the Cincinnati MSA in Kenwood, Norwood and West Chester in Ohio, and Bellevue, Covington, Crestview Hills, and Florence in Kentucky; seven centers in the Tampa MSA in Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace in Florida; and two banking centers in the Nashville MSA in Cool Springs and Green Hills, Tennessee. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has approximately $6.0 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Republic Bank. It’s just easier here. ®


