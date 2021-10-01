Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBGH   GH0000000110

REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED

(RBGH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Bank Ghana : APPOINTS JOSEPH ASHONG AS GENERAL MANAGER RETAIL BANKING, GABRIEL AS HEAD OF AUDIT

10/01/2021 | 09:13pm EDT
Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, Trinidad and Tobago has appointed Mr. Joseph Laryea Ashong as the General Manager for Commercial and Retail Banking. Mr. Ashong assumes the role following the retirement of Mrs. Annette Wattie who has been with Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC for the past two (2) years and with Republic Bank Limited, Trinidad and Tobago for 38 years.

As the General Manager for Commercial and Retail Banking, Mr. Joseph L. Ashong will be in charge of Retail Banking, Business Development, Customer Care, Marketing and Communications and Electronic Cards and Payment Department (ECPD).

Profile

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ashong was the Internal Auditor of the Bank for the past five years. He has held various roles in the Bank including Head of Administration and Compliance, Branch Manager and Internal Audit Officer.

Mr. Ashong is a certified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors Ghana and Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He holds a Master's Degree in Finance from GIMPA.

Replacing Mr. Joseph L. Ashong as the Internal Auditor is Mr. Gabriel Kwamina Bonney. Gabriel joined Republic Bank in 2014 as Team Leader with the Audit Team and later became the Quality Assurance Manager for the same department, a role he held until his new appointment. He is also a certified member of the Institute of Chartered Accountant (Ghana) and holds a Commonwealth Executive Masters in Business Administration from KNUST.

Disclaimer

HFC Bank (Ghana) Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 01:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
