Republic Bank Ghana : COMMISSIONS REPUBLIC COURT BUILDING

Republic Bank Ghana, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited has officially commissioned its Ultra-Modern building, Republic Court located on the independence avenue, Ridge. The commissioning came off on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the forecourt of the Republic Court.

Speaking at the colorful event, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Farid Antar gave a historical account of Republic Bank in Ghana. "Republic Bank, a bank built with African blood, flourishing at the coast of the Caribbean, dreamt of coming back to Africa. The dream is to establish and build an African brand. Today, at the heart of the city of Accra, lies the citadel of hope for the Republic Bank brand in Ghana and Africa. The Republic Court; an enviable, imposing and magnificent design of a building. A statement to Ghana that we are here to stay, to Ghanaians that 'We're the One for you!' and to the Banking Industry that we are indeed a force to reckon with" the Managing Director stated.

Mr. Antar, also added that the strategic location of Republic Court breeds business confidence, goodwill and increased brand equity, which are necessary fundamentals needed to be a Tier 1 Bank in Ghana. "Evidently, we are already reaping these results from industry feedback, reviews from our Customers and the General Public as well as the growth of our Assets on our Balance sheet."

The Republic Court Building was built with an energy conservation system to help save on electricity in line with the Bank's commitment to Net Zero Emissions and Climate Action SDG-13. The building has an energy management system for lighting and air conditioning to reduce our carbon footprint and protect the environment.

According to the Managing Director, the Bank has over the last three years been retooling and innovating to provide superior banking convenience and experience for its cherished Customers and the General Public. "We have given many of our banking halls major facelifts. We have also massively invested and improved our Technology and Electronic Payment Systems with the introduction of RepublicMobile Ghana App and other digital suites to offer convenience to our Customers and Ghanaians.

The Special Advisor to the President of Ghana, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo represented the President as the special guest of honor. In his address, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo commended the Management and Staff of Republic Bank for the achievement of this dream. "We will be happy to see this Bank grow further because you have demonstrated that you are a good Corporate Citizen. I take this opportunity to express Government's appreciation to Republic Bank for the leadership you have shown in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. You were the first Bank in Ghana to announce a loan moratorium and other reliefs for your customers. You also supported the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund during the construction of the Infectious Disease Isolation and Treatment Centre and donated to various health centers across the country. Thank you for responding to the call by the President for institutional support" the Special Advisor added.

Also present was the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison who also recognized the Bank for the resilient performance in the last financial year.

Present at the commissioning function were notable dignitaries; the Regional Minister, Hon. Harry Quartey, the Honorary Consul, Trinidad and Tobago, Hon. Hilton John Mitchell, the Accra Mayor, Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, the Municipal Chief Executive, KoKMA Hon. Nii Adjei Tawiah and the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu. Also present were the Board Chairman of Republic Bank Ghana- Mr. Charles William Zwennes, the Board of Directors of Republic Bank, Executives and Staff.