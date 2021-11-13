Republic Bank Ghana : Fraudulent Message Alert

Republic Bank would like to advise all members of the public about a fraudulent WhatsApp message in circulation with our logo in use.

These messages appear to be a Republic Bank promotion and when the links are accessed, users are re-directed to a separate website to provide personal details and qualify for a chance to win a cash prize.

We urge persons not to click on the link instead, delete immediately. Even if the link looks legitimate, we can confirm that it is a phishing link and you must delete immediately.

If clicked in error, do not answer any of the questions and if details have already been submitted, scan your phone for any malicious software using the following steps:

For Android devices:

1.Go to the Google Play Store app.

2.Tap the menu button.

3. Next, tap on Play Protect.

4. Tap the scan button to force your Android device to check for malicious software.

5. If you see any harmful apps on your device, you will receive an option to remove it.

For iOS devices:

Due to security restrictions on iOS devices, it is not possible for any app to scan the system or other apps for malware. However, it is recommended to restart the phone.

Customers should also report the contact to WhatsApp when the message is received.