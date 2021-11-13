Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ghana
  4. Ghana Stock Exchange
  5. Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBGH   GH0000000110

REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED

(RBGH)
  Report
News 
Summary

Republic Bank Ghana : Fraudulent Message Alert

11/13/2021 | 11:10am EST
Republic Bank would like to advise all members of the public about a fraudulent WhatsApp message in circulation with our logo in use.

These messages appear to be a Republic Bank promotion and when the links are accessed, users are re-directed to a separate website to provide personal details and qualify for a chance to win a cash prize.

We urge persons not to click on the link instead, delete immediately. Even if the link looks legitimate, we can confirm that it is a phishing link and you must delete immediately.
If clicked in error, do not answer any of the questions and if details have already been submitted, scan your phone for any malicious software using the following steps:

For Android devices:
1.Go to the Google Play Store app.
2.Tap the menu button.
3. Next, tap on Play Protect.
4. Tap the scan button to force your Android device to check for malicious software.
5. If you see any harmful apps on your device, you will receive an option to remove it.

For iOS devices:
Due to security restrictions on iOS devices, it is not possible for any app to scan the system or other apps for malware. However, it is recommended to restart the phone.
Customers should also report the contact to WhatsApp when the message is received.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

HFC Bank (Ghana) Ltd. published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 330 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2020 56,4 M 9,39 M 9,39 M
Net cash 2020 546 M 90,8 M 90,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 511 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,92x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,60x
Nbr of Employees 952
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Farid Antar Managing Director & Executive Director
Benjamin Dzoboku General Manager-Finance & Strategy
Charles William Zwennes Chairman
Maxwell Adjin-Tettey Manager-Strategic Planning & Research
Amiel Adjorkor Codjoe Senior Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC BANK (GHANA) LIMITED46.34%85
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.04%157 045
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.91%75 212
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 107
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.49%57 726
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.53%55 578