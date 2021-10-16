Republic Bank Ghana : OPENS ULTRA-MODERN BRANCH IN BOLGATANGA

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited has recommissioned its Bolgatanga Branch in the Upper East Region of Ghana. The recommissioning of the Ultra-Modern Branch followed the relocation of the branch due to a planned re-construction of the Bolga - Bawku road to a dual carriage. The Branch is now located at Deportindongo, Bolgatanga Central Residential Area.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Farid Antar said the modern edifice and size of the Bolga Branch represents the new outlook of the Bank and the opportunities it has for its customers and the General Public. The Managing Director used the opportunity to highlight the plans of the Bank before the year ends- "Later this month or early next month, we will be launching our new digital platform which will include our mobile banking App. The Bank will also launch Credit Cards which will be made available to all who qualify across board". The Managing Director also stressed on the Bank's support to the informal sector through its microfinance subsidiary, Republic Boafo Limited. "We believe in equity that is why our Boafo subsidiary provides special financial packages to the informal sector which is about 80-85 percent of the economy of Ghana."

In his final words, Mr. Farid Antar hinted on the Bank's commitment to building successful communities and assured the Chief and people of the Region of the Bank's continuous contribution to society in 2022 and beyond.

The Overlord of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang who is also the Board Chairman of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and a member of the Council of State commended the Management of the Bank for their pledge to support businesses in the region. He entreated the Bank to offer better rates and lower fees for customers while meeting the needs of the communities. On behalf of traditional authorities in the region, Tongraan pledged unflinching support to the Management of the Bank in its operations.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu called on the Management of the Bank to consider expanding its services to other parts of the region to offer jobs to the teeming unemployed youth. The Minister took the opportunity to remind the Management of the Bank about its Corporate Social Responsibilities to the region.

The Member of Parliament of Bolgatanga Central, Hon Isaac Adongo, on his part, thanked Management of Republic Bank for the business confidence they have in the region as demonstrated in the investment of bigger office space. He urged the Bank to support youth development and employment in the area.

The Vice-Chancellor of the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Science, Navrongo, Professor Eric Magnus Wilmot, was full of praise of the Bank for the immerse support given to the University and urged the Management and Staff to continue with the great service.

Also present at the event were Mrs. Juliette Babb-Riley, Charge d'Affaires, Barbados High Commission to Ghana, the Regional Manager of the Bank of Ghana, Mr. Abdul Aziz Mohammed, the Regional Chief Superintendent of Police Divisional Command, Customers of the Branch, Management and Staff of the Bank.