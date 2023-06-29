Accra, Thursday, 29th June 2023, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC announces the appointment of an Acting Board Chairman following the expiry of the term of Mr. Charles William Zwennes, Chairman of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board at the end of April 2023.

The Board, at its meeting held on 2nd June 2023, appointed Mr. Paul King Aryene as the Acting Chairman of the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board and Chairman of the Bank's Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st December 2022.

Profile of Mr. Paul King Aryene

Mr. Paul King Aryene was appointed to the Republic Bank Board in April 2015. He served as the Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany with concurrent accreditation to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. He is a Diplomat of high repute and has served in various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Overseers missions.

Mr. Aryene holds a degree from the University of Ghana, a Diploma in Diplomacy from the University of Nairobi, and a Diploma in Investment Analysis from the Research Institute of Investment Analysts, Malaysia and a Cyber Security Certificate - Developing a Business Program.

Mr. Aryene is the Chairman of the Remuneration and Nominations and the Cyber and Information Security Committees of the Board and a member of the Audit and Enterprise Risk Committees of the Board. In addition, he is the Board member responsible for relations with the minority shareholders of the Bank. Mr. Aryene also serves as Chairman of the Board of HFC Realty Company Limited. He is well versed in the affairs of the Bank. He brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven record of accomplishment. The Board has complete confidence in Mr. Aryene's ability to lead Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC during this interim period.

The Board of Directors takes the opportunity to wish Mr. Paul King Aryene a successful acting tenure. They assure the Bank's investing public and cherished customers that Republic Bank will remain dedicated to its core mission and continue to thrive and build upon its strong foundation.