Republic Bank (Ghana) Limited is a banking group organized around 3 areas of activity: - business bank (74.4% of net interest income); - retail bank (19.7%). - mortgage bank (5.9%). At the end of 2020, the group had GHS 2,755.3 million in current deposits and GHS 1,525.1 million in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 44 branches located to Ghana.

Sector Banks