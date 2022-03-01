Republic Financial : 01 Mar 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES
This is to advise of the following transaction:
4,081 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Tuesday 01st March, 2022 and will become effective on Wednesday 02nd March, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,458,452 Ordinary Shares.
March 01st, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.