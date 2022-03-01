Republic Financial : 01 Mar 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

4,081 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Tuesday 01st March, 2022 and will become effective on Wednesday 02nd March, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,458,452 Ordinary Shares.

March 01st, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited