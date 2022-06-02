Republic Financial : 02 Jun 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

41,764 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 02nd June, 2022 and will become effective on Friday 03rd June, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,500,216 Ordinary Shares.

June 02nd, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited