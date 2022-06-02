Log in
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-31
140.02 TTD   -0.07%
140.02 TTD   -0.07%
04:32pREPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 02 Jun 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares
PU
05/12Republic Financial Holdings Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
05/04Republic Financial Holdings Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 31 May, 2022
CI
Republic Financial : 02 Jun 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

06/02/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

41,764 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 02nd June, 2022 and will become effective on Friday 03rd June, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,500,216 Ordinary Shares.

June 02nd, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 454 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2021 1 308 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 11 155 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 22 887 M 3 383 M 3 383 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 058
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.10%3 378
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.50%381 552
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%295 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%239 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%171 172