Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange
  5. Republic Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
135.55 TTD   +0.08%
08:53aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Interim Dividend Timetable 2023
PU
08:53aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
08:43aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Merger of Subsidiaries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Merger of Subsidiaries

05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE

NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(1)(B) OF THE SECURITIES ACT 2012

Further to the Notice published on August 30, 2022, in which the proposed merger of two (2) subsidiaries of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), namely Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited (RBKY) and Cayman National Bank Ltd. (CNB), subject to regulatory approvals, was announced, it is now advised that having received all requisite regulatory approvals, the merger of these two (2) entities became effective May 1, 2023.

Consequently, as RBKY's entire book of business has been transferred to CNB, RBKY is no longer a subsidiary within the Republic Group of companies and CNB will remain the surviving entity.

Kimberly Erriah-Ali

Group General Counsel/

Corporate Secretary

May 2, 2023

rfhl.com info@rfhl.com

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:53aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Inter..
PU
08:53aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
08:43aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
08:43aRepublic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaud..
PU
05/01Republic Financial : 01 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Chang..
PU
05/01Republic Financial : 01 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
05/01Republic Financial : 01 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
03/16Republic Financial : 16 Mar 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
02/24Republic Financial : 24 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Tradi..
PU
02/14Republic Financial : 14 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 884 M 874 M 874 M
Net income 2022 1 526 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2022 6 688 M 994 M 994 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 22 115 M 3 286 M 3 286 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Republic Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.47%3 286
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer