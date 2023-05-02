Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Merger of Subsidiaries

NOTICE

NOTICE PURSUANT TO SECTION 64(1)(B) OF THE SECURITIES ACT 2012

Further to the Notice published on August 30, 2022, in which the proposed merger of two (2) subsidiaries of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), namely Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited (RBKY) and Cayman National Bank Ltd. (CNB), subject to regulatory approvals, was announced, it is now advised that having received all requisite regulatory approvals, the merger of these two (2) entities became effective May 1, 2023.

Consequently, as RBKY's entire book of business has been transferred to CNB, RBKY is no longer a subsidiary within the Republic Group of companies and CNB will remain the surviving entity.

Kimberly Erriah-Ali

Group General Counsel/

Corporate Secretary

May 2, 2023

