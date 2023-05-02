Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaudited Financial Highlights for the 2nd Quarter ended March 31st, 2023

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS UNAUDITED UNAUDITED AUDITED THREE MONTHS SIX MONTHS YEAR ENDED ENDED ENDED Mar-31-23Mar-31-22 Mar-31-23 Mar-31-22 Sept-30-22 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Profit before taxation 635,115 529,172 1,206,000 1,105,950 2,335,097 Profit after taxation 457,537 368,388 864,500 800,761 1,683,886 Profit attributable to shareholders 386,549 332,870 786,776 728,737 1,525,894 Assets 114,101,989 113,341,773 110,977,703 Advances 58,465,263 55,998,144 56,829,415 Investment securities 20,435,515 21,096,020 19,953,780 Deposits and other funding instruments 95,111,787 94,704,321 92,048,120 Stated capital 925,305 901,457 912,693 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 12,309,255 11,942,138 12,239,242 Information per share Earnings per share $4.83 $4.48 $9.37 Dividends based on the results of the period $1.10 $1.05 $4.50 Number of shares - average ('000) 163,004 162,673 162,928

Chairman's Comments

The half year ended March 31, 2023 was a solid period for the Republic Financial Holdings Limited Group (the Group). Throughout the six months, all Group subsidiaries recorded improved growth in their loans and investments portfolios fuelled by increases in customer deposits. As a result of this growth, our subsidiaries recorded increases in net interest income, enhanced, in part, by the impact of the rising interest rate environment on US dollar denominated securities in our Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands (BVI) operations. Non-interest income has also been boosted by increased activity in our tourism-based subsidiaries, following the ongoing recovery of tourism activity in those islands. Our Ghana subsidiary has stabilized and has not suffered any further impact from the Debt Exchange since the first quarter.

Overall, the Group recorded profits attributable to shareholders of $786.8 million for the half year ended March 31, 2023. This represents an increase of $58.0 million or 7.96% over the profit reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Total assets stood at $114.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $760.2 million or 0.67% over the total assets at March 2022.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $1.10 (2022: $1.05) per share payable on May 31, 2023.

I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all staff of the Group for their continued commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients and communities.

____________________

Vincent Pereira

Chairman

April 28, 2023