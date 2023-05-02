Advanced search
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
135.55 TTD   +0.08%
Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Interim Dividend Timetable 2023
PU
Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Interim Dividend Payment
PU
Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Merger of Subsidiaries
PU
Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaudited Financial Highlights for the 2nd Quarter ended March 31st, 2023

05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

THREE MONTHS

SIX MONTHS

YEAR

ENDED

ENDED

ENDED

Mar-31-23Mar-31-22

Mar-31-23

Mar-31-22

Sept-30-22

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Profit before taxation

635,115

529,172

1,206,000

1,105,950

2,335,097

Profit after taxation

457,537

368,388

864,500

800,761

1,683,886

Profit attributable to shareholders

386,549

332,870

786,776

728,737

1,525,894

Assets

114,101,989

113,341,773

110,977,703

Advances

58,465,263

55,998,144

56,829,415

Investment securities

20,435,515

21,096,020

19,953,780

Deposits and other funding instruments

95,111,787

94,704,321

92,048,120

Stated capital

925,305

901,457

912,693

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

12,309,255

11,942,138

12,239,242

Information per share

Earnings per share

$4.83

$4.48

$9.37

Dividends based on the results of the period

$1.10

$1.05

$4.50

Number of shares - average ('000)

163,004

162,673

162,928

Chairman's Comments

The half year ended March 31, 2023 was a solid period for the Republic Financial Holdings Limited Group (the Group). Throughout the six months, all Group subsidiaries recorded improved growth in their loans and investments portfolios fuelled by increases in customer deposits. As a result of this growth, our subsidiaries recorded increases in net interest income, enhanced, in part, by the impact of the rising interest rate environment on US dollar denominated securities in our Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands (BVI) operations. Non-interest income has also been boosted by increased activity in our tourism-based subsidiaries, following the ongoing recovery of tourism activity in those islands. Our Ghana subsidiary has stabilized and has not suffered any further impact from the Debt Exchange since the first quarter.

Overall, the Group recorded profits attributable to shareholders of $786.8 million for the half year ended March 31, 2023. This represents an increase of $58.0 million or 7.96% over the profit reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Total assets stood at $114.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $760.2 million or 0.67% over the total assets at March 2022.

Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $1.10 (2022: $1.05) per share payable on May 31, 2023.

I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all staff of the Group for their continued commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients and communities.

____________________

Vincent Pereira

Chairman

April 28, 2023

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
