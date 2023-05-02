Republic Financial : 02 May 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaudited Financial Highlights for the 2nd Quarter ended March 31st, 2023
05/02/2023 | 08:43am EDT
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
THREE MONTHS
SIX MONTHS
YEAR
ENDED
ENDED
ENDED
Mar-31-23Mar-31-22
Mar-31-23
Mar-31-22
Sept-30-22
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Profit before taxation
635,115
529,172
1,206,000
1,105,950
2,335,097
Profit after taxation
457,537
368,388
864,500
800,761
1,683,886
Profit attributable to shareholders
386,549
332,870
786,776
728,737
1,525,894
Assets
114,101,989
113,341,773
110,977,703
Advances
58,465,263
55,998,144
56,829,415
Investment securities
20,435,515
21,096,020
19,953,780
Deposits and other funding instruments
95,111,787
94,704,321
92,048,120
Stated capital
925,305
901,457
912,693
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
12,309,255
11,942,138
12,239,242
Information per share
Earnings per share
$4.83
$4.48
$9.37
Dividends based on the results of the period
$1.10
$1.05
$4.50
Number of shares - average ('000)
163,004
162,673
162,928
Chairman's Comments
The half year ended March 31, 2023 was a solid period for the Republic Financial Holdings Limited Group (the Group). Throughout the six months, all Group subsidiaries recorded improved growth in their loans and investments portfolios fuelled by increases in customer deposits. As a result of this growth, our subsidiaries recorded increases in net interest income, enhanced, in part, by the impact of the rising interest rate environment on US dollar denominated securities in our Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands (BVI) operations. Non-interest income has also been boosted by increased activity in our tourism-based subsidiaries, following the ongoing recovery of tourism activity in those islands. Our Ghana subsidiary has stabilized and has not suffered any further impact from the Debt Exchange since the first quarter.
Overall, the Group recorded profits attributable to shareholders of $786.8 million for the half year ended March 31, 2023. This represents an increase of $58.0 million or 7.96% over the profit reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. Total assets stood at $114.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $760.2 million or 0.67% over the total assets at March 2022.
Based on these results, the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of $1.10 (2022: $1.05) per share payable on May 31, 2023.
I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all staff of the Group for their continued commitment to providing outstanding service to our clients and communities.
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 12:42:10 UTC.