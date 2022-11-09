Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Republic Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-07
133.70 TTD   +0.76%
01:51pRepublic Financial : 09 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
11/02Republic Bank promotes EVP, chief lending officer
AQ
08/30Republic Financial : Cayman National Corporation Announces Plans For Merger With Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Financial : 09 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

11/09/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Seventh Annual Meeting of Republic Financial Holdings will be held at the Ballroom of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain on Monday December 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

1 To receive the Audited Financial Statements of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, for the year ended September 30, 2022, and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2 To take note of the Dividends paid for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022.

3 To elect Directors.

4 To re-appoint the Auditors, Ernst & Young, and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.

5 Any other business.

NOTES:

PERSONS ENTITLED TO NOTICE

In accordance with Section 110 (2) of the Companies Act Chap. 81:01, the Directors of the Company have ﬁxed November 17, 2022, as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting. A list of such Shareholders will be available, for examination by shareholders, at the Ofﬁce of the Registrar during usual business hours.

PROXIES

Shareholders of the Company, entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in a poll, vote instead of them. A proxy need not be a shareholder. Any instrument appointing a proxy must be received at the Registrar's Ofﬁce, not less than 48 hours before the Meeting. Shareholders who return completed proxy forms are not precluded, if subsequently they so wish, from attending the Meeting instead of their proxies and voting in person. In the event of a poll, their proxy votes lodged with the Registrar, will be excluded.

DIVIDEND

A ﬁnal dividend of $3.45, declared for the ﬁnancial year ended September 30, 2022, will be payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders on record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

No service contracts were granted by the Company or Subsidiary Companies, to any Director or Proposed Director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kimberly Erriah-Ali

Group General Counsel/Corporate Secretary

November 4, 2022

rfhl.com info@rfhl.com

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 18:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:51pRepublic Financial : 09 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
11/02Republic Bank promotes EVP, chief lending officer
AQ
08/30Republic Financial : Cayman National Corporation Announces Plans For Merger With Republic ..
PU
08/30Republic Financial : 30 Aug 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Merge..
PU
08/29Republic Financial : 29 Aug 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
08/24Republic Financial : 22 Aug 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
08/02Republic Financial : Rfhl records us$171.5 million in third quarter profits
PU
08/02Republic Financial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
06/02Republic Financial : 02 Jun 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
05/12Republic Financial Holdings Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 454 M 804 M 804 M
Net income 2021 1 308 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 11 155 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 21 862 M 3 223 M 3 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 058
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Republic Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.61%3 222
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 570
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%297 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.41%191 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.70%141 399