Republic Financial : 09 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOTICE OF

ANNUAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Seventh Annual Meeting of Republic Financial Holdings will be held at the Ballroom of the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Lady Young Road, Port of Spain on Monday December 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

1 To receive the Audited Financial Statements of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, for the year ended September 30, 2022, and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon.

2 To take note of the Dividends paid for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2022.

3 To elect Directors.

4 To re-appoint the Auditors, Ernst & Young, and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx their remuneration.

5 Any other business.

NOTES:

PERSONS ENTITLED TO NOTICE

In accordance with Section 110 (2) of the Companies Act Chap. 81:01, the Directors of the Company have ﬁxed November 17, 2022, as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders who are entitled to receive notice of the Annual Meeting. A list of such Shareholders will be available, for examination by shareholders, at the Ofﬁce of the Registrar during usual business hours.

PROXIES

Shareholders of the Company, entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, in a poll, vote instead of them. A proxy need not be a shareholder. Any instrument appointing a proxy must be received at the Registrar's Ofﬁce, not less than 48 hours before the Meeting. Shareholders who return completed proxy forms are not precluded, if subsequently they so wish, from attending the Meeting instead of their proxies and voting in person. In the event of a poll, their proxy votes lodged with the Registrar, will be excluded.

DIVIDEND

A ﬁnal dividend of $3.45, declared for the ﬁnancial year ended September 30, 2022, will be payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders on record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

No service contracts were granted by the Company or Subsidiary Companies, to any Director or Proposed Director of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kimberly Erriah-Ali

Group General Counsel/Corporate Secretary

November 4, 2022

rfhl.com info@rfhl.com