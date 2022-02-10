Republic Financial : 10 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES
This is to advise of the following transaction:
62,101 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 10th February, 2022 and will become effective on Friday 11th February, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,394,754 Ordinary Shares.
February 10th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
