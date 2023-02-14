Republic Financial : 14 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

38,296 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Tuesday 14th February 2023 and will become effective on Wednesday 15th February 2023, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,594,706 Ordinary Shares.

February 14th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited