    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-12
135.00 TTD   -2.07%
02/03Republic Financial : 03 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaudited Financial Highlights for the 1st Quarter ended December 31st, 2022
PU
02/02Republic Financial : RFHL Records US$59.73 Million In First Quarter Profits
PU
02/02Republic Financial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Republic Financial : 14 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

02/14/2023 | 03:02pm EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

38,296 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Tuesday 14th February 2023 and will become effective on Wednesday 15th February 2023, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,594,706 Ordinary Shares.

February 14th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 884 M 868 M 868 M
Net income 2022 1 526 M 225 M 225 M
Net cash 2022 6 688 M 987 M 987 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 22 080 M 3 258 M 3 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.87%3 290
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.18%418 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%285 085
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.25%214 096
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.57%184 521
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.23%159 463