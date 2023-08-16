MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (RFHL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from RFHL advising of the following:

  • A Senior Officer sold 9,412 RFHL shares on August 14th, 2023.
  • A Senior Officer sold 21,523 RFHL shares on August 15th, 2023.

August 16th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

