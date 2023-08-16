MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (RFHL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from RFHL advising of the following:
- A Senior Officer sold 9,412 RFHL shares on August 14th, 2023.
- A Senior Officer sold 21,523 RFHL shares on August 15th, 2023.
August 16th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 19:35:07 UTC.