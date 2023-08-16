Republic Financial Holdings Limited is a Trinidad and Tobago-based financial holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in a range of banking, financial and related activities mainly in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region, Cayman Islands, Ghana, St. Maarten, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands. The Company operates through two main business segments: retail and commercial banking, and other financial services. Its geographical segments Include Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Eastern Caribbean, Guyana, Ghana, Cayman Islands, and British Virgin Islands. The Company's subsidiaries include Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited, Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago (Barbados) Limited, Republic Bank (BVI) Limited, Republic Bank (Cayman) Limited, Republic Insurance Company (Cayman) Limited, Cayman National Corporation, Republic Bank (Ghana) Plc, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, and Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited.

Sector Banks