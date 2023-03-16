Advanced search
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
End-of-day quote Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
138.00 TTD   +0.08%
05:16pRepublic Financial : 16 Mar 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares
PU
02/24Republic Financial : 24 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
02/14Republic Financial : 14 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Financial : 16 Mar 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

03/16/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

14,177 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 16th March 2023 and will become effective on Friday 17th March 2023, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,608,883 Ordinary Shares.

March 16th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 884 M 871 M 871 M
Net income 2022 1 526 M 226 M 226 M
Net cash 2022 6 688 M 990 M 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 22 558 M 3 338 M 3 338 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.79%3 328
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.36%377 515
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.47%221 142
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 949
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.91%146 740