Republic Financial : 16 Mar 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES
This is to advise of the following transaction:
14,177 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 16th March 2023 and will become effective on Friday 17th March 2023, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,608,883 Ordinary Shares.
March 16th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 21:14:14 UTC.