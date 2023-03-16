Republic Financial : 16 Mar 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

14,177 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Thursday 16th March 2023 and will become effective on Friday 17th March 2023, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,608,883 Ordinary Shares.

March 16th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited