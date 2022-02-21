Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Republic Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Financial : 21 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares

02/21/2022 | 03:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

This is to advise of the following transaction:

7,255 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Monday 21st February, 2022 and will become effective on Tuesday 22nd February, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,454,371 Ordinary Shares.

February 21st, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 20:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
03:21pREPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 21 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Tradi..
PU
02/17REPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 17 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
02/10REPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 10 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
02/03REPUBLIC FINANCIAL : RFHL records US$59.1 Million in First Quarter Profits
PU
02/03REPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 03 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Unaud..
PU
02/03Republic Financial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
01/31REPUBLIC FINANCIAL : 31 Jan 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
2021Republic Bank Launches Digital Suite Mobile Platform
AQ
2021Republic Financial Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended Septembe..
CI
2021Republic Financial Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 454 M 806 M 806 M
Net income 2021 1 308 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 11 155 M 1 648 M 1 648 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 23 236 M 3 432 M 3 432 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 058
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Republic Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED1.43%3 432
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.26%210 406