Republic Financial : 21 Feb 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF LISTING OF REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES
This is to advise of the following transaction:
7,255 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Stock Exchange on Monday 21st February, 2022 and will become effective on Tuesday 22nd February, 2022, thus increasing the Company's issued share capital to 163,454,371 Ordinary Shares.
February 21st, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
