Republic Financial : 24 Feb 2023 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (RFHL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from RFHL advising of the following:
-
A Senior Officer sold 19,730 RFHL shares on February 16th, 2023.
-
A Senior Officer sold 737 RFHL shares on February 22nd, 2023.
February 24th, 2023
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 19:08:05 UTC.