Republic Financial : 30 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (RFHL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from RFHL advising of the following transactions:
-
A Director purchased 4,763 RFHL shares on December 19th, 2022
-
A Director purchased 2,490 RFHL shares on December 20th, 2022
December 30th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
