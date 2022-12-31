Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Republic Financial Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFHL   TTP8055N1094

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(RFHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-29
138.99 TTD   -0.01%
02:08pRepublic Financial : 30 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
12/29Republic Financial : 29 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listing of Shares RFHL
PU
11/23Republic Financial : 23 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Financial : 30 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Trading in Shares

12/31/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (RFHL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from RFHL advising of the following transactions:

  • A Director purchased 4,763 RFHL shares on December 19th, 2022
  • A Director purchased 2,490 RFHL shares on December 20th, 2022

December 30th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 19:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:08pRepublic Financial : 30 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Tradi..
PU
12/29Republic Financial : 29 Dec 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Listi..
PU
11/23Republic Financial : 23 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited Annual Report..
PU
11/11Republic Bank to open branch in Pennsylvania
AQ
11/09Republic Financial : 09 Nov 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
11/08Republic Financial Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended Septembe..
CI
11/02Republic Bank promotes EVP, chief lending officer
AQ
08/30Republic Financial : Cayman National Corporation Announces Plans For Merger With Republic ..
PU
08/30Republic Financial : 30 Aug 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Merge..
PU
08/29Republic Financial : 29 Aug 2022 – Republic Financial Holdings Limited – Notic..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 454 M 804 M 804 M
Net income 2021 1 308 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 11 155 M 1 644 M 1 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 22 730 M 3 351 M 3 351 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 058
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Republic Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nigel Mark Baptiste President, CEO & Executive Director
Marsha McLeod-Marshall Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Anthony Pereira Chairman
Dawn Callender Non-Executive Director
Alison Lewis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%3 351
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.87%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.56%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.64%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.86%157 335