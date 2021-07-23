REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS DEPOSITS GROW 25% AND NET INCOME INCREASES 578% YEAR OVER YEAR (Form 8-K)
07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
DEPOSITS GROW 25% AND NET INCOME INCREASES 578% YEAR OVER YEAR
Philadelphia, PA, July 23, 2021 (GlobeNewswire) - Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, today announced its financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
Q2-2021 Financial Highlights
Net income for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 increased by 578% to $13.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2020.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by 136% to $5.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
The improvement in earnings was driven by the strong growth in revenue while our focus on cost control initiatives continues to limit expense growth. During the first six months of 2021 total revenue increased 38% and non-interest expense increased by 11% compared to the first six months of 2020.
Total deposits increased by $916 million, or 25%, to $4.6 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $3.6 billion as of June 30, 2020. New stores opened since the beginning of the 'Power of Red is Back' expansion campaign are currently growing deposits at an average rate of $34 million per year, while the average deposit growth for all stores over the last twelve months was approximately $29 million per store.
Excluding the impact of PPP loans, total loans grew $252 million, or 13%, to $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020.
Asset quality remains strong as the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.26% as of June 30, 2021. Only one loan customer was still deferring loan payments at the end of the second quarter. This deferral relates to approximately $2.1 million of outstanding loan balances which is less than 0.1% of total loans.
Vernon W. Hill, II, Chairman of Republic First Bancorp said:
'I am extremely pleased to report our financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Earnings have dramatically improved year over year as we continue to maintain our focus on cost control initiatives while increasing revenue. In addition, we continue to produce exceptional results from a balance sheet perspective. The Power of Red is Back expansion strategy has again resulted in strong organic growth in assets, loans and deposits far above industry standards during the second quarter of 2021.'
'It is our goal to deliver best in class service across all delivery channels…..in-store, by phone, online and mobile options....as we strive to create new FANS each and every day. In today's world we clearly recognize the need to meet customer expectations through any delivery method that they prefer. To complement our in-store experience we are continuously investing in our technology platforms to provide our FANS with a total banking experience unmatched by any of our competitors.'
Financial Summary for the Period Ended June 30, 2021
The changes in the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 were impacted by the effect of the PPP loan program. A portion of the increase in cash balances, outstanding loans, and outside borrowings will be short-term in nature and will change as the borrowers that received PPP loans submit applications for forgiveness to the SBA. A summary of the balance sheet presented with and without the impact of the PPP loan program for the period ended June 30, 2021 can be found in the following table:
($ in millions)
Actual
Actual
Actual
YOY Growth
06/30/21
03/31/21
06/30/20
($)
(%)
Assets
$
5,377
$
5,396
$
4,434
$
943
21
%
Assets (excluding PPP)*
4,997
4,763
3,781
1,216
32
%
Loans
2,521
2,706
2,542
(21
)
(1
%)
Loans (excluding PPP)*
2,141
2,073
1,889
252
13
%
Deposits
4,560
4,363
3,644
916
25
%
PPPLF Borrowings
388
611
438
(50
)
(11
%)
*Note: See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
A summary of the income statement for the period ended June 30, 2021 can be found in the following table:
($ in millions, except
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
per share data)
06/30/21
06/30/20
Change
06/30/21
06/30/20
Change
Total Revenue
$
38.3
$
30.9
24
%
$
80.0
$
58.1
38
%
Non-Interest Expense
30.5
26.7
14
%
59.9
53.9
11
%
Income Before Tax
7.8
3.2
144
%
17.2
2.3
658
%
Net Income
5.9
2.5
136
%
13.0
1.9
578
%
Earnings per share (diluted)
$
0.08
$
0.04
100
%
$
0.17
$
0.03
467
%
2
PPP Loan Program
The Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') included in the CARES Act approved during the first quarter of 2020 authorized financial institutions to make loans to companies that were impacted by the devastating economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We responded by quickly developing a process to accept applications for the program not only from our valued small business customers, but from non-customers throughout our community as well. The Economic Aid Act approved by Congress during the fourth quarter of 2020 provided additional funding for a second round of PPP loans.
We originated approximately $1 billion in PPP loans making us one the top PPP lenders in the country when comparing PPP loans to total loans outstanding.
We are now assisting borrowers that obtained PPP loans with applications to the SBA to forgive the balances that were used toward expenditures authorized under the program. As of the date of this release approximately $600 million in PPP loans that we originated have been forgiven by the SBA.
Origination fees paid by the SBA to Republic are being recognized as income over the life of the loans or until the balances have been repaid or forgiven. Approximately $13 million in fees have been deferred and will recognized in future periods.
More than 50% of the applications received during the first round of PPP were from businesses that were not existing customers of Republic Bank, many of which have switched their primary banking relationship to Republic.
Additional Financial Highlights
Total assets increased by $943 million, or 21%, to $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2021 compared to $4.4 billion as of June 30, 2020. Excluding the short-term impact of the PPP loan program total assets increased by $1.2 billion, or 32%, year over year.
The net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.80% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 2.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a decline in the cost of funds during the first half of 2021.
We have thirty-two convenient store locations open today. During the second quarter we opened our newest store in Deptford, NJ and we have broken ground on a future store location in Ocean City, NJ which we also expect to open during 2021.
Our residential mortgage division, Oak Mortgage, is serving the home financing needs of customers throughout its footprint. Loan production remains strong despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oak Mortgage team originated more than $800 million in mortgage loans over the last twelve months which is a record high for the Oak Mortgage Team.
Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.31% and Tier I Leverage Ratio was 7.28% at June 30, 2021.
Book value per common share increased to $4.62 as of June 30, 2021 compared to $4.34 as of June 30, 2020.
3
Income Statement
The major components of the income statement are as follows (dollars in thousands, except per share data):
Three Months Ended
06/30/21
03/31/21
%
Change
06/30/20
%
Change
Net Interest Income
$
30,639
$
31,432
(3
%)
$
22,427
37
%
Non-interest Income
7,680
10,275
(25
%)
8,424
(9
%)
Total Revenue
38,319
41,707
(8
%)
30,851
24
%
Provision for Loan Losses
-
3,000
(100
%)
1,000
(100
%)
Non-interest Expense
30,518
29,347
4
%
26,664
14
%
Income Before Taxes
7,801
9,360
(17
%)
3,187
145
%
Provision for Taxes
1,867
2,292
(19
%)
675
177
%
Net Income
5,934
7,068
(16
%)
2,512
136
%
Preferred Stock Dividend
875
875
0
%
-
100
%
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
5,059
6,193
(18
%)
2,512
101
%
Earnings per share
$
0.08
$
0.09
(11
%)
$
0.04
100
%
Net income increased to $5.9 million, or $0.08 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2020.
We continue to demonstrate progress with operating leverage which drives improved earnings. Total revenue increased by 24% while non-interest expense increased by 14%, during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest income increased to $30.6 million during the second quarter of 2021 compared to $22.4 million during the second quarter of 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the 'Power of Red is Back' expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of the loans. Approximately $13 million in origination fees related to the PPP loan program have been deferred as of June 30, 2021 and will be recognized over the life of the loans in future periods.
The net interest margin for the three month period ended June 30, 2021 increased by 9 basis points to 2.64% compared to 2.55% for the three month period ended June 30, 2020. The net interest margin declined by 33 basis points on a linked quarter basis as a result of a decrease in the recognition of PPP origination fees compared to the first quarter of 2021.
4
Non-interest income declined to $7.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease is primarily attributable to the gain on the sale of investment securities recognized during the second quarter of 2020 which did not recur in the second quarter of 2021.
Non-interest expense increased by 14%, to $30.5 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $26.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The growth in expenses year over year was mainly driven by an increase in salaries and benefit costs. Salary expense increased primarily as a result of merit increases and the cost for medical and dental benefits have returned to normal levels after a significant decline during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. Other operating expenses have grown as a result of our growth strategy.
A dividend on the outstanding shares of preferred stock in the amount of $0.9 million was declared and paid during the second quarter of 2021. The preferred stock was initially issued in August 2020 and pays a dividend at an annual rate of 7.00%.
Six Months Ended
06/30/21
06/30/20
%
Change
Net Interest Income
$
62,071
$
43,181
44
%
Non-interest Income
17,955
14,969
20
%
Total Revenue
80,026
58,150
38
%
Provision for Loan Losses
3,000
1,950
54
%
Non-interest Expense
59,865
53,936
11
%
Income Before Taxes
17,161
2,264
658
%
Provision for Taxes
4,159
345
1106
%
Net Income
13,002
1,919
578
%
Preferred Stock Dividend
1,750
-
100
%
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
11,252
1,919
486
%
Earnings per share
$
0.17
$
0.03
467
%
Net income increased to $13.0 million, or $0.17 per share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2020. Similar to the results for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, improved operating leverage also drove better earnings during the six month period ended June 30, 2021. Total revenue increased by 38% while non-interest expense increased by 11%, during the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.
5
Net interest income increased to $62.1 million during the six month period ended June 30, 2021 compared to $43.2 million during the six month period ended June 30, 2020. The increase in interest income is attributable to the growth in interest-earning assets over the last twelve months driven by the 'Power of Red is Back' expansion strategy. We also continue to amortize the fees associated with the origination of PPP loans which is reported as interest income and is recognized over the life of the loans. The net interest margin for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 increased by 16 basis points to 2.80% compared to 2.64% for the six month period ended June 30, 2020.
Non-interest income increased by $3.0 million, or 20%, to $18.0 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to $15.0 million for the six month period ended June 30, 2020. The increase is attributable to higher mortgage banking income driven by residential mortgage loan originations. The increase was also a result of higher service fees on deposit accounts which is driven by growth in deposit balances and an increase in the number of deposit accounts in addition to the impact of the new branding and processing agreements with VISA.
Non-interest expense increased by 11%, to $59.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $53.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. The growth in expenses year over year was mainly caused by an increase in salaries and benefit costs. Occupancy and equipment expenses have also grown as a result of our growth strategy.
Deposits
Deposits by type of account are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
06/30/21
06/30/20
%
Change
03/31/21
%
Change
Demand noninterest-bearing
$
1,258,162
$
1,095,782
15
%
$
1,244,437
1
%
Demand interest-bearing
1,945,833
1,435,198
36
%
1,874,286
4
%
Money market and savings
1,168,516
902,528
29
%
1,058,485
10
%
Certificates of deposit
187,357
210,446
(11
%)
185,891
1
%
Total deposits
$
4,559,868
$
3,643,954
25
%
$
4,363,099
5
%
Deposits increased by $916 million, or 25%, to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.6 billion at June 30, 2020. This increase can be attributed to our strategy to expand the reach of our banking model which focuses on enhancing the total customer experience including in-store, on-line and mobile banking options. High levels of customer service and convenience across all delivery channels drives the gathering of low-cost, core deposits. We recognized strong growth in demand deposit balances, including an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of 15%, year over year as a result of the successful execution of our strategy. The increase in demand deposits over the last twelve months is also a result of our participation in the PPP loan program. Many of the PPP loans originated were for small businesses that were previously not customers of Republic Bank. Many of these small businesses have chosen to move their primary banking relationship to Republic as a result of the outstanding level of service and cooperation they experienced during the PPP loan process. Commercial deposits were 45% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021.
6
Lending
Loans by type are as follows (dollars in thousands):
Description
06/30/21
06/30/20
%
Growth
03/31/21
%
Growth
Commercial and industrial
$
212,003
$
224,504
(6
%)
$
211,192
-
%
Owner occupied real estate
478,547
434,422
10
%
477,316
-
%
Commercial real estate
736,293
664,605
11
%
708,546
4
%
Construction and land development
160,945
150,157
7
%
153,062
5
%
Residential mortgage
459,712
313,287
47
%
425,106
8
%
Consumer and other
93,125
101,680
(8
%)
97,317
(4
%)
Sub-total (excl PPP Loans)
2,140,625
1,888,655
13
%
2,072,539
3
%
Paycheck protection program
380,798
653,593
(42
%)
633,280
(40
%)
Gross Loans
$
2,521,423
$
2,542,248
(1
%)
$
2,705,819
(7
%)
Gross loans decreased by $21 million, or 1%, at June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020. Loans originated through the PPP loan program continue to be repaid or forgiven by the SBA which offsets the growth experienced in other categories in the portfolio. Excluding the impact of the PPP loans, gross loans increased by $252 million, or 13%, to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020. We continue to see results from the continued success with our relationship banking model which has driven a steady flow in quality loan demand. We experienced strongest growth in the owner-occupied real estate, commercial real estate and residential mortgage categories over the last twelve months.
7
Asset Quality
The Company's asset quality ratios are highlighted below:
Three Months Ended
06/30/21
03/31/21
06/30/20
Non-performing assets / capital and reserves
4
%
4
%
5
%
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
Quarterly net loan charge-offs / average loans*
0.00
%
(0.02
%)
0.03
%
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans*
0.75
%
0.78
%
0.58
%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans
134
%
122
%
87
%
*Note: PPP loans excluded when calculating % of total loan balances. See disclosure related to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
The percentage of non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.26% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.31% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans excluding PPP loans increased to 0.75% as of June 30, 2021 compared to 0.58% as of June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 134% at June 30, 2021 compared to 87% at June 30, 2020 as a result of the increase the allowance for loan losses over the last 12 months.
Capital
The Company's capital ratios at June 30, 2021 were as follows:
Actual
06/30/21
Bancorp
Actual
06/30/21
Bank
Regulatory
Guidelines
'Well Capitalized'
Leverage Ratio
7.28
%
6.96
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Ratio
10.40
%
12.15
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital
12.69
%
12.15
%
8.00
%
Total Risk Based Capital
13.31
%
12.77
%
10.00
%
Tangible Common Equity
5.06
%
5.89
%
n/a
Total shareholders' equity increased to $320 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $255 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by a capital raise completed during the third quarter of 2020. The Company issued $50 million of noncumulative perpetual preferred stock in August 2020. The preferred stock has an annual dividend of 7.00% payable on a quarterly basis and is convertible into shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share. Book value per common share increased to $4.62 at June 30, 2021 compared to $4.34 per share at June 30, 2020.
8
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company's financial results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ('GAAP'), management periodically supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial conditions, and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to better understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently.
Analyst and Investor Call
An analyst and investor call will be held on the following date and time:
Date:
July 23, 2021
Time:
11:00am (EDT)
From the U.S. dial:
(888) 517-2513 [US Toll Free] or
(847) 619-6533 [US Toll]
Participant Pin:
7439 995#
An operator will assist you in joining the call.
About Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Republic First Bank which does business under the name Republic Bank. Republic Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty-two stores located in Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and New York City. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.
9
Forward Looking Statements
The Company may from time to time make written or oral 'forward-looking statements', including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words 'would be,' 'could be,' 'should be,' 'probability,' 'risk,' 'target,' 'objective,' 'may,' 'will,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'believe,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'seek,' 'expect' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the 'safe harbor' provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.
Source:
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Contact:
Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO
(215) 735-4422
10
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
16,371
$
45,481
$
36,786
Interest-bearing deposits and federal funds sold
750,328
783,417
654,458
Total cash and cash equivalents
766,699
828,898
691,244
Securities - Available for sale
773,977
635,646
382,221
Securities - Held to maturity
1,057,842
948,419
556,159
Restricted stock
3,510
3,039
3,789
Total investment securities
1,835,329
1,587,104
942,169
Loans held for sale
14,408
28,621
26,126
Loans receivable
2,521,423
2,705,819
2,542,248
Allowance for loan losses
(16,110
)
(16,091
)
(11,040
)
Net loans
2,505,313
2,689,728
2,531,208
Premises and equipment
123,675
122,867
121,149
Other real estate owned
852
1,188
1,144
Other assets
131,162
137,552
121,603
Total Assets
$
5,377,438
$
5,395,958
$
4,434,643
LIABILITIES
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
1,258,162
$
1,244,437
$
1,095,782
Interest bearing deposits
3,301,706
3,118,661
2,548,172
Total deposits
4,559,868
4,363,099
3,643,954
Short-term borrowings
387,509
611,114
438,478
Subordinated debt
11,274
11,273
11,268
Other liabilities
98,346
102,096
85,765
Total Liabilities
5,056,997
5,087,582
4,179,465
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
20
20
-
Common stock
594
594
594
Additional paid-in capital
323,442
322,861
273,118
Accumulated deficit
3,167
(1,892
)
(10,297
)
Treasury stock at cost
(3,725
)
(3,725
)
(3,725
)
Stock held by deferred compensation plan
(183
)
(183
)
(183
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,874
)
(9,299
)
(4,329
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
320,441
308,376
255,178
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
5,377,438
$
5,395,958
$
4,434,643
11
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
28,460
$
29,903
$
22,737
$
58,363
$
42,910
Interest and dividends on investment securities
6,830
6,468
5,072
13,298
11,893
Interest on other interest earning assets
64
49
50
113
339
Total interest income
35,354
36,420
27,859
71,774
55,142
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
4,641
4,915
5,320
9,556
11,745
Interest on borrowed funds
74
73
112
147
216
Total interest expense
4,715
4,988
5,432
9,703
11,961
Net interest income
30,639
31,432
22,427
62,071
43,181
Provision for loan losses
-
3,000
1,000
3,000
1,950
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,639
28,432
21,427
59,071
41,231
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service fees on deposit accounts
3,260
3,960
2,328
7,220
4,392
Mortgage banking income
2,908
4,564
3,389
7,472
5,847
Gain on sale of SBA loans
633
761
269
1,394
918
Gain on sale of investment securities
2
-
1,640
2
2,481
Other non-interest income
877
990
798
1,867
1,331
Total non-interest income
7,680
10,275
8,424
17,955
14,969
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
14,855
14,722
13,177
29,577
26,558
Occupancy and equipment
5,846
6,071
5,554
11,917
10,851
Legal and professional fees
1,048
1,025
1,009
2,073
1,939
Foreclosed real estate
492
98
75
590
357
Regulatory assessments and related fees
881
726
675
1,607
1,305
Other operating expenses
7,396
6,705
6,174
14,101
12,926
Total non-interest expense
30,518
29,347
26,664
59,865
53,936
Income before provision for income taxes
7,801
9,360
3,187
17,161
2,264
Provision for income taxes
1,867
2,292
675
4,159
345
Net income
5,934
7,068
2,512
13,002
1,919
Preferred stock dividends
875
875
-
1,750
-
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
5,059
$
6,193
$
2,512
$
11,252
$
1,919
Net Income per Common Share
Basic
$
0.09
$
0.11
$
0.04
$
0.19
$
0.03
Diluted
$
0.08
$
0.09
$
0.04
$
0.17
$
0.03
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
58,875
58,860
58,851
58,868
58,849
Diluted
76,164
75,817
58,883
75,982
58,911
12
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Income
(unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
$
306,222
$
64
0.08
%
$
208,397
$
49
0.09
%
$
198,345
$
50
0.10
%
Investment securities
1,688,807
6,830
1.62
%
1,430,854
6,488
1.81
%
1,033,560
5,077
1.96
%
Loans receivable
2,658,540
28,460
4.29
%
2,676,705
30,019
4.45
%
2,335,500
22,884
3.94
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,653,569
35,354
3.05
%
4,315,956
36,556
3.44
%
3,567,405
28,011
3.16
%
Other assets
262,404
276,967
266,178
Total assets
$
4,915,973
$
4,592,923
$
3,833,583
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand non interest-bearing
$
1,230,690
$
1,087,052
$
984,771
Demand interest-bearing
1,963,848
3,283
0.67
%
1,846,968
3,258
0.72
%
1,397,790
2,856
0.82
%
Money market & savings
1,098,340
932
0.34
%
1,013,275
1,119
0.45
%
858,782
1,431
0.67
%
Time deposits
187,093
425
0.91
%
184,831
538
1.18
%
208,838
1,033
1.99
%
Total deposits
4,479,971
4,640
0.42
%
4,132,126
4,915
0.48
%
3,450,181
5,320
0.62
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,249,281
4,640
0.57
%
3,045,074
4,915
0.65
%
2,465,410
5,320
0.87
%
Other borrowings
21,104
75
1.43
%
46,059
73
0.64
%
45,474
112
0.99
%
.
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,270,385
4,715
0.58
%
3,091,133
4,988
0.65
%
2,510,884
5,432
0.87
%
Total deposits and other borrowings
4,501,075
4,715
0.42
%
4,178,185
4,988
0.48
%
3,495,655
5,432
0.62
%
Non interest-bearing liabilities
100,272
104,843
83,884
Shareholders' equity
314,626
309,895
254,044
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,915,973
$
4,592,923
$
3,833,583
Net interest income
$
30,639
$
31,568
$
22,579
Net interest spread
2.47
%
2.79
%
2.29
%
Net interest margin
2.64
%
2.97
%
2.55
%
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
13
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Income
(unaudited)
For the six months ended
For the six months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
$
257,580
$
112
0.09
%
$
139,842
$
339
0.49
%
Securities
1,560,543
13,339
1.71
%
1,095,032
11,903
2.17
%
Loans receivable
2,667,572
58,593
4.43
%
2,071,941
43,203
4.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,485,695
72,044
3.24
%
3,306,815
55,445
3.37
%
Other assets
269,645
263,504
Total assets
$
4,755,340
$
3,570,319
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand non interest-bearing
$
1,159,267
$
814,686
Demand interest-bearing
1,905,731
6,541
0.69
%
1,367,718
6,277
0.92
%
Money market & savings
1,056,042
2,051
0.39
%
805,646
3,214
0.80
%
Time deposits
185,968
963
1.04
%
217,512
2,254
2.08
%
Total deposits
4,307,008
9,555
0.45
%
3,205,562
11,745
0.74
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,147,741
9,555
0.61
%
2,390,876
11,745
0.99
%
Other borrowings
33,513
148
0.89
%
28,713
216
1.51
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,181,254
9,703
0.62
%
2,419,589
11,961
0.99
%
Total deposits and other borrowings
4,340,521
9,703
0.45
%
3,234,275
11,961
0.74
%
Non interest-bearing liabilities
102,017
84,050
Shareholders' equity
312,802
251,994
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,755,340
$
3,570,319
Net interest income
$
62,341
$
43,484
Net interest spread
2.62
%
2.38
%
Net interest margin
2.80
%
2.64
%
Note: The above tables are presented on a tax equivalent basis.
14
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Allowance for Loan Losses and Other Related Data
(unaudited)
Year
Three months ended
ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dec 31
June 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Balance at beginning of period
$
16,091
$
12,975
$
10,217
$
9,266
$
12,975
$
9,266
Provision charged to operating expense
-
3,000
1,000
4,200
3,000
1,950
16,091
15,975
11,217
13,466
15,975
11,216
Recoveries on loans charged-off:
Commercial
43
147
14
51
190
31
Consumer
49
3
1
13
52
7
Total recoveries
92
150
15
64
242
38
Loans charged-off:
Commercial
(61
)
-
(149
)
(448
)
(61
)
(149
)
Consumer
(12
)
(34
)
(43
)
(107
)
(46
)
(65
)
Total charged-off
(73
)
(34
)
(192
)
(555
)
(107
)
(214
)
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
19
116
(177
)
(491
)
135
(176
)
Balance at end of period
$
16,110
$
16,091
$
11,040
$
12,975
$
16,110
$
11,040
Net (charge-offs) recoveries as a percentage of average loans outstanding
(0.00
%)
(0.02
%)
0.03
%
0.02
%
(0.01
%)
0.02
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans
0.64
%
0.59
%
0.43
%
0.49
%
0.64
%
0.43
%
15
Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
Summary of Non-Performing Loans and Assets
(unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
10,069
$
10,628
$
10,232
$
10,641
$
10,747
Consumer and other
1,982
2,562
2,014
1,808
1,970
Total non-accrual loans
12,051
13,190
12,246
12,449
12,717
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
996
-
612
-
-
Total non-performing loans
13,047
13,190
12,858
12,449
12,717
Other real estate owned
852
1,188
1,188
1,113
1,144
Total non-performing assets
$
13,899
$
14,378
$
14,046
$
13,562
$
13,861
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.52
%
0.49
%
0.49
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.26
%
0.27
%
0.28
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
Non-performing loan coverage
133.68
%
121.99
%
100.91
%
95.20
%
86.81
%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loans
0.64
%
0.59
%
0.49
%
0.45
%
0.43
%
Non-performing assets / capital plus allowance for loan losses
Republic First Bancorp Inc. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:37:09 UTC.