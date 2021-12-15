Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRBK   US7604161072

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.

(FRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager in South Jersey Market

12/15/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hiring of Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager based in its Marlton, New Jersey office. In this role, Trimble will be responsible for overseeing and growing the customer portfolio for the bank’s expanding presence in South Jersey.

Trimble has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, working at various financial institutions over the course of her career. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Relationship Manager at 1st Colonial Community Bank, where she played a critical role in commercial loan growth and mentoring business development officers. In 2021, Trimble was named to South Jersey Biz Magazine’s 20 Under 40 list.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to Republic Bank as she is a wonderful addition to our lending team,” said Steve McWilliams, Market President for Metro Philadelphia. “She has a deep knowledge of the industry and an innate knack for fostering meaningful connections with customers. We look forward to Kelly’s impact on the South Jersey market.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT
Kelli Sheatsley
Ksheatsley@briancom.com 
610-349-6910

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af63446f-dd1d-409f-9eaf-31d9194cbc33


All news about REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.
10:21aRepublic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager in South J..
GL
10:21aRepublic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager in South J..
GL
12/09REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP : RECEIVES NOTICE OF INTENT FOR DIRECTOR NOMINEES - Form 8-K
PU
12/09REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Receives Notice of Intent for Director Nominees
GL
12/09Republic First Bancorp Receives Notice of Intent for Director Nominees from Driver Mana..
CI
11/08REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
10/28REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS DEPOSITS GROW 27% ..
PU
10/27REPUBLIC FIRST : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 159 M - -
Net income 2021 22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Average target price 3,75 $
Spread / Average Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vernon W. Hill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry D. Madonna President & Chairman-Emeritus
Frank A. Cavallaro CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew J. Logue Chief Operating Officer
Harris Wildstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.31.93%224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.28%470 271
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.60%361 164
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%243 441
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.38%203 360
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.99%194 936