Republic Bank Hires Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager in South Jersey Market

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hiring of Kelly Trimble as Vice President and Relationship Manager based in its Marlton, New Jersey office. In this role, Trimble will be responsible for overseeing and growing the customer portfolio for the bank’s expanding presence in South Jersey.



Trimble has more than 15 years of experience in the banking industry, working at various financial institutions over the course of her career. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Relationship Manager at 1st Colonial Community Bank, where she played a critical role in commercial loan growth and mentoring business development officers. In 2021, Trimble was named to South Jersey Biz Magazine’s 20 Under 40 list.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kelly to Republic Bank as she is a wonderful addition to our lending team,” said Steve McWilliams, Market President for Metro Philadelphia. “She has a deep knowledge of the industry and an innate knack for fostering meaningful connections with customers. We look forward to Kelly’s impact on the South Jersey market.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 32 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 32 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT

Kelli Sheatsley

Ksheatsley@briancom.com

610-349-6910

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af63446f-dd1d-409f-9eaf-31d9194cbc33