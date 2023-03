The Philadelphia-based lender did not give a reason for the delay.

The disclosure comes two weeks after the bank said it was raising $125 million from certain investors, including alternative asset management firm Castle Creek Capital.

Republic First's shares have lost more than 40% so far this month as bank stocks globally were whipsawed by a crisis that has wiped out two mid-size lenders in the United States.

