Republic First Bancorp : BDO USA, LLP letter, dated June 30, 2021, to SEC (Form 8-K)

June 30, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K for the event that occurred on June 24, 2021, to be filed by our former client, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. We agree with the statements made in response to that Item insofar as they relate to our Firm.

Very truly yours,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania