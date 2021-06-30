Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FRBK   US7604161072

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.

(FRBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic First Bancorp : BDO USA, LLP letter, dated June 30, 2021, to SEC (Form 8-K)

06/30/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Tel: 215-564-1900

Fax: 215-564-3940

www.bdo.com

Ten Penn Center

1801 Market Street, Suite 1700

Philadelphia, PS 19103

June 30, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street N.E.

Washington, D.C. 20549

We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K for the event that occurred on June 24, 2021, to be filed by our former client, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. We agree with the statements made in response to that Item insofar as they relate to our Firm.

Very truly yours,

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Disclaimer

Republic First Bancorp Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 20:07:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 157 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 236 M 236 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 483
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,01 $
Average target price 4,63 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vernon W. Hill Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Harry D. Madonna President & Chairman-Emeritus
Frank A. Cavallaro CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Andrew J. Logue Chief Operating Officer
Harris Wildstein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP, INC.40.70%258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.45%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.91%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.34%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.30%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.74%202 066