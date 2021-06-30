Republic First Bancorp : BDO USA, LLP letter, dated June 30, 2021, to SEC (Form 8-K)

|
|
Tel: 215-564-1900
Fax: 215-564-3940
www.bdo.com
|
Ten Penn Center
1801 Market Street, Suite 1700
Philadelphia, PS 19103
June 30, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street N.E.
Washington, D.C. 20549
We have been furnished with a copy of the response to Item 4.01 of Form 8-K for the event that occurred on June 24, 2021, to be filed by our former client, Republic First Bancorp, Inc. We agree with the statements made in response to that Item insofar as they relate to our Firm.
Very truly yours,
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
