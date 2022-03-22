Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  Republic Glass Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    REG   PHY7243J1290

REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  03-21
3.35 PHP    --.--%
03/22REPUBLIC GLASS : Information Statement
PU
03/03REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
03/01REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
Summary 
Summary

Republic Glass : Information Statement

03/22/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization PHILIPPINES4. SEC Identification Number 116035. BIR Tax Identification Code 000-141-079-0006. Address of principal office 6F REPUBLIC GLASS BLDG., 196 SALCEDO ST., LEGASPI VILLAGE, MAKATI CITYPostal Code12297. Registrant's telephone number, including area code +632-88175011 TO 138. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders April 29, 2022, 3:00 PM VIA VOTING IN ABSENTIA9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Apr 7, 202210. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor N/AAddress and Telephone No. N/A

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES PAR P1.00 PAR VALUE 682,065,632
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: THE PHILIPPINES STOCK EXCHANGE

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Republic Glass Holdings CorporationREG PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Apr 29, 2022
Type (Annual or Special) ANNUAL
Time 3:00
Venue VIA VOTING IN ABSENTIA OR BY REMOTE COMMUNICATION OR VIDEO CONFERENCING
Record Date Mar 29, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Mar 29, 2022
End date Apr 8, 2022
Other Relevant Information

N/A

Filed on behalf by:
Name Florence Wong
Designation Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Republic Glass Holdings Corporation published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 58,8 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2020 28,0 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net cash 2020 1 285 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 74,2x
Yield 2020 0,98%
Capitalization 2 285 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,64x
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerardo Oliverio V. Laperal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Florence Wong CFO, VP & Corporate Information Officer
Geronimo F. Velasco Chairman
Leopold C. Tan Compliance Officer
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Lead Independent Director
