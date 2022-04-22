Log in
    REG   PHY7243J1290

REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(REG)
REPUBLIC GLASS : Information Statement
PU
04/11REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/10REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Election and/or Promotion)
PU
Republic Glass : Information Statement

04/22/2022 | 02:52am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 20-IS INFORMATION STATEMENT PURSUANT TO SECTION 17.1(b)
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE 1. Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Information Statement Definitive Information Statement 2. Name of Registrant as specified in its charter REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION3. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization PHILIPPINES4. SEC Identification Number 116035. BIR Tax Identification Code 000-141-079-0006. Address of principal office 6F REPUBLIC GLASS BLDG., 196 SALCEDO ST., LEGASPI VILLAGE, MAKATI CITYPostal Code12297. Registrant's telephone number, including area code +632-88175011 TO 138. Date, time and place of the meeting of security holders April 29, 2022, 3:00 PM VIA VOTING IN ABSENTIA9. Approximate date on which the Information Statement is first to be sent or given to security holders Apr 7, 202210. In case of Proxy Solicitations: Name of Person Filing the Statement/Solicitor N/AAddress and Telephone No. N/A

11. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the Code or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA (information on number of shares and amount of debt is applicable only to corporate registrants):

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
COMMON SHARES PAR P1.00 PAR VALUE 682,065,632
13. Are any or all of registrant's securities listed on a Stock Exchange? Yes No If yes, state the name of such stock exchange and the classes of securities listed therein: THE PHILIPPINES STOCK EXCHANGE

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Republic Glass Holdings CorporationREG PSE Disclosure Form 17-5 - Information Statement for Annual or
Special Stockholders' Meeting
References: SRC Rule 20 and
Section 17.10 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Date of Stockholders' Meeting Apr 29, 2022
Type (Annual or Special) ANNUAL
Time 3:00 PM
Venue VIA VOTING IN ABSENTIA OR BY REMOTE COMMUNICATION OR VIDEO CONFERENCING
Record Date Mar 29, 2022
Inclusive Dates of Closing of Stock Transfer Books
Start Date Mar 29, 2022
End date Apr 8, 2022
Other Relevant Information

We have made the changes on page 11, 17, 18 of the Definitive Information Statement to name a new nominee for election to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors, Directors in in the coming Annual Stockholders Meeting to be held on April 29, 2022, in place of an incumbent director and nominee for election to the 2022-2023 Board of Directors, who suddenly passed on April 9, 2022.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Florence Wong
Designation Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Republic Glass Holdings Corporation published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
