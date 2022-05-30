Republic Glass : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Republic Glass Holdings Corporation

REG

Form/Report Type PHFS Report Period/Report Date Dec 31, 2021

Description of the Disclosure Special Form for Financial Statements of Publicly-Held and Investment Companies of Republic Glass Holdings Corporation for the year 2021.

Amending due to inadvertently missed last page while converting to pdf.