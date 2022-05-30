Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Republic Glass Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REG   PHY7243J1290

REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
2.900 PHP    0.00%
08:39aREPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
08:29aREPUBLIC GLASS : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/27REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Glass : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Republic Glass Holdings CorporationREG PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type PHFS
Report Period/Report Date Dec 31, 2021
Description of the Disclosure

Special Form for Financial Statements of Publicly-Held and Investment Companies of Republic Glass Holdings Corporation for the year 2021.
Amending due to inadvertently missed last page while converting to pdf.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Florence Wong
Designation Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Republic Glass Holdings Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08:39aREPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
08:29aREPUBLIC GLASS : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/27REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
05/15Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/01REPUBLIC GLASS : Results of Organizational Meeting of Board of Directors
PU
05/01REPUBLIC GLASS : Results of Annual or Special Stockholders' Meeting
PU
04/22REPUBLIC GLASS : Information Statement
PU
04/11REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
04/10REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment,..
PU
04/10Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Announces Demise of Mr. Renato Ermita, Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1 978 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,1%
Chart REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerardo Oliverio V. Laperal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Florence Wong CFO, VP & Corporate Information Officer
Geronimo F. Velasco Chairman
Leopold C. Tan Compliance Officer
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.33%38
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-30.71%28 897
EQT AB (PUBL)-43.10%28 377
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-15.12%3 395
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-35.46%3 305
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-7.51%2 440