    REG   PHY7243J1290

REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(REG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
2.990 PHP   -1.32%
12:14aREPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
08/16REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
08/16REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Shareholdings of Directors and Principal Officers
PU
Republic Glass : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements

08/19/2022 | 12:14am EDT
Republic Glass Holdings CorporationREG PSE Disclosure Form 17-18 - Other SEC Forms/Reports/Requirements
Form/Report Type 2022 GENERAL INFORMATION SHEET (GIS) - AMENDED #9
Report Period/Report Date Aug 18, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

In compliance with SEC Memorandum Circular No. 15, Series of 2019, please find attached Amended (#9) General Information Sheet (GIS) for the year 2022 of Republic Glass Holdings Corporation with changes in pages 5 to 7.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Florence Wong
Designation Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

All news about REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
08/01Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
07/31REPUBLIC GLASS : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment,..
PU
07/31Republic Glass Holdings Corporation Appoints Michelle Therese C. Soriano as Chief Finan..
CI
06/08REPUBLIC GLASS : Acquisition or Disposition of Shares of Another Corporation
PU
05/30REPUBLIC GLASS : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 30,2 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
Net income 2021 4,00 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2021 1 298 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 512x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 2 039 M 36,5 M 36,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gerardo Oliverio V. Laperal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Geronimo F. Velasco Chairman
Leopold C. Tan Compliance Officer
Corazon S. de la Paz-Bernardo Lead Independent Director
Adeline S. Lim Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORPORATION-0.33%37
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-33.92%27 645
EQT AB (PUBL)-45.98%25 474
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-15.85%3 153
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-47.79%2 616
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-9.13%2 379