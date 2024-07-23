Environmental Justice
JULY 2024
Introduction
At Republic Services, our business is fundamentally about keeping communities clean and healthy. Being a good neighbor is a top priority, and we're proud of the positive impact we have on the environment and in our local communities.
Environmental justice is an important aspect of our commitment to being a leader in sustainability. Our approach is in alignment with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) definition of environmental justice:
- the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income,
with respect to the development, implementation, and '' enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.
Fair Treatment Through
Republic Services' Standard
Operating Model
Our operating model enables us to deliver consistent, high-quality service to all our customers. With standardized processes, rigorous controls and executive-level oversight, we leverage our scale and deliver durable operational excellence.
Our Engineering and Environmental Compliance Teams consistently monitor operation of our landfills and report to our chief operating officer. Stringent oversight and detection controls enable Republic Services to standardize compliance, operations, quality of service and reporting across our landfill operations. Several environmental factors are monitored, including leachate and gas management, stormwater and odor control.
Republic Services' Internal Audit Team routinely conducts thorough operational audits to ensure compliance with our operating standards. Our Ethics and Compliance function also performs routine reviews with our engineering and environmental compliance teams, and our chief legal officer reviews operational data with our engineering and environmental compliance leaders on a quarterly basis.
We continually work to raise the bar in keeping our communities clean through recycling and waste collection, and innovative diversion solutions. Our uniform, enterprise-wide approach enables us to manage potential longer-term environmental and social risks through a system of checks and balances. We also empower our local company leaders to take action for the long-term benefit of our environmental and community goals, and financial performance.
Meaningful Involvement with an Emphasis on Consistent Community Engagement
We know that operating responsibly is critical to ensuring a positive impact in the communities we serve, but it's only part of the equation. We also strive to be a good neighbor and take a proactive approach by engaging with and investing in the communities we serve.
Our Human Rights Policyprovides guidance on our comprehensive engagement program, including candid dialogue with our communities and other stakeholders. Respect for human rights is the responsibility of every Republic Services employee and member of our Board of Directors. Our president and chief executive officer; and executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief ethics
-
compliance officer provide executive oversight of our Human
Rights Policy, which is overseen by the Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Committee of our Board.
Republic Services empowers and expects local leadership to be active in their local communities and own community relationships, while our community relations team provides resources and ensures consistency. We believe it's important for a familiar face to help build trust within the community and create effective avenues of communication between the community and our company.
Local leadership teams follow a Good Neighbor Plan that guides engagement, involvement and education in the community. Activities include tours and open houses for elected officials and community leaders to view our safety and environmental initiatives; community events, including parades and cleanups; and public education, including development of economic impact reports and participation in local associations.
Community is a core component of our sustainability program, including our 2030 goal to create sustainable neighborhoods through strong community partnerships for 45 million people. For additional information, visit the Communitiessection of our website.
While we emphasize proactive and consistent community outreach, we take pride in being agile, seeking and responding to feedback from community members. In instances where there may be community objections about site plans or operations, our local teams are encouraged to meet with the community to find common ground.
Board Oversight
Republic Services' ability to make a positive impact in our communities
with strong oversight. Our Board of Directors has a longstanding commitment sustainability, with direct and active oversight of our program. The Board
an in-depth review of the Company's sustainability performance on a
Specifically, the Board's Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility Committee, established in 2015, has oversight responsibility with respect to environmental justice, along with other opportunities and risks tied to the four elements sustainability program: safety, talent, climate leadership and communities
Civil Rights and Equal
Employment Opportunity
Being human-centered and respecting the dignity and unique potential of every person, is one of our Company's values. Our values - Safe, Committed to Serve, Environmentally Responsible, Driven and Human-Centered - are fundamental to working at Republic Services and help ensure we are making a positive impact. We are focused on delivering results in the right way.
Republic Services' Board has a strong track record of active oversight of our talent and community engagement efforts. As part of our continuing focus on maintaining a highly inclusive and diverse culture, we have engaged an independent firm to conduct a civil rights assessment, which will include input from a range of stakeholders, including Republic Services employees, customers, suppliers and members of our communities. The perspective gained from this assessment will help us further strengthen and advance safety; employee engagement, retention and development; inclusion and diversity; and community engagement across our organization. The assessment will also help to further our environmental justice initiatives and commitment to keeping communities clean and safe.
Commitment to Transparency Disclosure
is Republic Services' fourth analysis of our facilities' locations and is
to provide information and insight into the communities where we
. We leverage the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and its interactive Environmental Justice Screening and Mapping (EJScreen) tool as our
data source. We also incorporated EJScreen's search functionality on website, enabling users to obtain socioeconomic data for specific Republic
locations. We believe this level of data is evidence of our commitment transparency and will help stakeholders better understand our local presence
further engage with us. We will continue to refresh this data in our annual sustainability reporting.
leader in environmental services, sustainability is a critical component of our model. One of our strategic priorities and differentiating capabilities is to sustainability as a platform for growth. To learn more about our commitment sustainability or to read our latest Sustainability Report, visit RepublicServices.
com/Sustainability.
METHODOLOGY
Our approach in this fourth disclosure utilizes data and terminology from EJScreen to provide consistency for our stakeholders. More information on EJScreen data and methodology can be found on the EPA's EJScreensite, including definitions.
Our analysis represents the percentage of 1) people of color and 2) people in low-income households within a given radius compared to the state average. To conduct this analysis,
Analysis
Analysis of data regarding our facility locations, across both 1km and 5km radii, demonstrates equitable access to our facilities' benefits across both ethnic and socioeconomic dimensions. The data in our analysis is as of April 2024 and includes a percentage breakdown of site types. Site types have been updated from previous years, so the data is not directly comparable to past reporting.
we created a 1km and 5km radii around each location and then extracted the EPA's data for percentage of people of color and low- income households. We then compared those percentages to the respective state average. If, for example, the percentage of people of color was lower than the state average, then that facility fell into the "below" category, and vice versa. All "above" and "below" counts were calculated to provide an overall percentage.
DENSELY POPULATED AREAS
Beyond disclosing location data on our facilities and their surrounding communities, we also disclose the number of facilities in or near areas of dense population, in line with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Waste Management Sustainability Accounting Standard.
Site Type
Hauling
Hazardous Waste
Facilities
Landfill
Office
Recycling
Processing
Transfer
Station
Other
Site Type Key
Description
Facilities dedicated to our fleet; customer drop-off sites
Facilities dedicated to the storage, processing, and/or permanent disposal of hazardous materials
Permanent disposal sites for municipal solid waste as well as construction and demolition waste
Office space
Facilities that process recyclable material
Industrial buildings, including material drop-off sites
Miscellaneous facilities not included elsewhere
Share of Total
30%
5%
26%
4%
6%
17%
12%
Distribution of Facility Locations
1-kilometer radius
% People of Color vs. State Average
100
49%
38%
33%
52%
61%
49%
59%
46%
80
60
40
20
51%
62%
67%
48%
39%
51%
41%
54%
0
Hauling
Hazardous Landﬁll
Oﬃce
Recycling Transfer
Other
Total
Waste
Processing Station
Facilities
54%
46%
of our facilities are in areas with
of our facilities are in areas with
people of color populations
people of color populations
below the state average.
above the state average.
Household Income vs. State Average
100
56%
24%
44%
42%
63%
58%
64%
53%
80
60
40
20
44%
76%
56%
58%
37%
42%
36%
47%
0
Hauling
Hazardous Landﬁll
Oﬃce
Recycling Transfer
Other
Total
Waste
Processing Station
Facilities
53%
47%
of our facilities are in areas with
of our facilities are in areas with
a low-income population below
a low-income population above
the state average.
the state average.
5-kilometer radius
% People of Color vs. State Average
100
46%
53%
31%
42%
56%
48%
59%
45%
80
60
40
20
54%
47%
69%
58%
44%
52%
41%
55%
0
Hauling
Hazardous Landﬁll
Oﬃce
Recycling Transfer
Other
Total
Waste
Processing Station
Facilities
55%
45%
of our facilities are in areas with
of our facilities are in areas with
people of color populations
people of color populations
below the state average.
above the state average.
Household Income vs. State Average
100
41%
45%
52%
55%
40%
41%
33%
44%
80
60
40
20
59%
55%
48%
45%
60%
59%
67%
56%
0
Hauling
Hazardous Landﬁll
Oﬃce
Recycling Transfer
Other
Total
Waste
Processing Station
Facilities
44%
56%
of our facilities are in areas with
of our facilities are in areas with
a low-income population below
a low-income population above
the state average.
the state average.
% People of Color < State Average
% People of Color > State Average
% Low-Income Population < State Average
% Low-Income Population > State Average
For more information on Republic Services' sustainability initiatives, visit RepublicServices.com/Sustainability.
18500 N. Allied Way Phoenix, Arizona 85054 480.627.2700 RepublicServices.com
