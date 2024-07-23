Introduction

At Republic Services, our business is fundamentally about keeping communities clean and healthy. Being a good neighbor is a top priority, and we're proud of the positive impact we have on the environment and in our local communities.

Environmental justice is an important aspect of our commitment to being a leader in sustainability. Our approach is in alignment with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) definition of environmental justice:

the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income,

with respect to the development, implementation, and '' enforcement of environmental laws, regulations, and policies.