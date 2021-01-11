Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Republic Services, Inc.    RSG

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

(RSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Republic Services, Inc. : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/11/2021 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598, passcode Republic Services.

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150722/dfb6f25a04. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through March  1, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, passcode 10150722. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

Republic Services logo (PRNewsfoto/Republic Services)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-inc-sets-date-for-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301205331.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
04:07pREPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and..
PR
2020REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020LOGISTICS REPORT : Delivering More Doses; Crackdown on Alibaba; Peloton's Faster..
DJ
2020REPUBLIC SERVICES : Aria Energy Announce Expansion of Landfill Gas-to-Energy Pro..
PU
2020S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery
RE
2020Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery
RE
2020Industrials Move Higher on Optimism for Vaccine, Stimulus -- Industrials Roun..
DJ
2020CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Mixed on Confidence in Vaccines, Stimulus Package; Gai..
MT
2020S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery
RE
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Still Rising Near Wednesday Close
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ