Republic Services, Inc. : Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/17/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
PHOENIX, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call at 5 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investor Relations page on republicservices.com, or listeners may access the call by dialing 844-890-1789 or 412-717-9598, passcode "Republic Services."

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157446/e964c54900. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference through August 5, 2021, by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, passcode 10157446. The conference call will also be archived on the Company's website at republicservices.com.

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at republicservices.com.

