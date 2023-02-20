Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Republic Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSG   US7607591002

REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.

(RSG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
131.96 USD   +1.52%
01:18pRepublic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks
PR
02/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Republic Services Price Target to $142 From $140, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/16Baird Adjusts Price Target on Republic Services to $142 From $136, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Republic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks

02/20/2023 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expects EVs to represent half of new truck purchases by 2028

PHOENIX, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced plans to significantly scale its electric truck fleet through a long-term deal with Oshkosh Corporation. It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.

Republic operates the country's fifth largest vocational fleet with 17,000 trucks, with electric collection trucks currently operating in two states. The Company has made the industry's largest commitment to fleet electrification through a multi-supplier vendor strategy. Oshkosh's McNeilus business unit is one of Republic's longtime providers of recycling and waste collection truck bodies.

Republic provided insights to Oshkosh engineers regarding operational, safety and ergonomic features for the truck. The chassis and body are designed as a single unit, maximizing interior space and creating a unique, streamlined exterior. Safety features include an enlarged windshield for improved visibility, 360-degree cameras, lane-departure sensors and automated braking. 

"As the operator of 17,000 trucks, Republic Services is uniquely positioned to advance decarbonization through our commitment to electrification, delivering meaningful environmental and economic benefits," said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. "Our engagement with Oshkosh on the truck of the future will accelerate the transition of our fleet while providing advanced safety features and technology. We'll continue to invest in innovations that will help reduce emissions, benefit the environment and help our customers meet their own sustainability goals."

"We are pleased Republic sees the value in this first-of-its kind integrated, electric refuse collection vehicle," said John Pfeifer, president and chief executive officer of Oshkosh Corporation. "We are like-minded in our commitment to electrification, active safety and advancing sustainability initiatives in communities around the world to make a difference in people's lives."

Two automated side-load prototypes for residential collections will hit the road in Phoenix this fall, with additional vehicles planned in 2024 for locations including Santa Ana and Carlsbad, Calif., and the Portland, Ore., area.

The recycling and waste collection business is well-suited for electric vehicles, with trucks operating consistent routes and returning to a base to recharge overnight.  This new truck leverages Republic's environmental services leadership and Oshkosh's  experience with purpose-built heavy-duty EVs, including fire trucks, aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles, defense vehicles, access equipment and concrete placement vehicles.

Republic Services is putting sustainability in action through industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and decarbonization. The Company set a goal to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and is the only U.S. environmental services provider to have its emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media
Media@RepublicServices.com
(480) 757-9770

Republic Services today unveiled the industry's first fully integrated electric recycling and waste collection truck, which will begin operations this fall.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-is-rolling-out-industrys-first-fully-integrated-electric-recycling-and-waste-trucks-301751057.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
01:18pRepublic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling a..
PR
02/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Republic Services Price Target to $142 From $140, Maintains Buy R..
MT
02/16Baird Adjusts Price Target on Republic Services to $142 From $136, Maintains Neutral Ra..
MT
02/16RBC Boosts Price Target on Republic Services to $134 From $131 After 'Solid' Q4 Results..
MT
02/15Transcript : Republic Services, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/15Republic Services : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/15Republic Services Q4 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Increase; 2023 Outlook Set; Shares Rise Afte..
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (RSG) REPUBLIC SERVICES Posts Q4 Revenue $3.53B, vs. Street Est of $3.46..
MT
02/15Earnings Flash (RSG) REPUBLIC SERVICES Posts Q4 EPS $1.13, vs. Street Est of $1.02
MT
02/15Republic Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2023 Ful..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations