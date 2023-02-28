Advanced search
    RSASF   CA76083V1013

RESAAS SERVICES INC.

(RSASF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:29:31 2023-02-27 pm EST
0.2364 USD   +20.43%
RESAAS Enables Real Estate Agents to Market Across Asia Using Sina Weibo, a Leading Social Media Platform in Asia
PR
02/15RESAAS Services Inc. Engages Red Cloud Securities
AQ
02/08RESAAS Services Joins Forces With OpenAI's ChatGPT
MT
RESAAS Enables Real Estate Agents to Market Across Asia Using Sina Weibo, a Leading Social Media Platform in Asia

02/28/2023 | 08:01am EST
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, is pleased to announce a Partnership with eMediaLinks, global real estate marketing company, and Sina Weibo North America (NASDAQ: WB), one of China's largest social networks.

Weibo has 582 million monthly active users*.

The Partnership further connects RESAAS on the global stage. RESAAS Agents can now promote their real estate business and select listings for sale through Weibo to the vast audience of Asian buyers.

"Weibo is a leading social media platform for people to create, share and discover content online," said Candy Fang, Director, Sina Weibo North America. "We are honored to partner with RESAAS and their impressive global network of real estate agents. In Weibo, RESAAS Agents will now have a new channel to expand their marketing, bringing considerable new value to RESAAS."

Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS, stated "The unique real estate data that RESAAS gathers directly from Agents shows us buying demand from Asia has resumed. As Asia continues to open up post-pandemic, RESAAS is already seeing transactions and real estate referrals increase dramatically. RESAAS is proud to partner with Weibo, a house-hold name in China, to accelerate demand and boost business opportunities for RESAAS Agents."

Under the terms of the 1-year agreement signed on February 27, 2023, between RESAAS, eMediaLinks, and Sina Weibo North America, all parties will share in the revenue generated from both advertising fees and recurring subscription fees created from this Partnership.

* http://ir.weibo.com/news-releases/news-release-details/weibo-reports-first-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expe

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resaas-enables-real-estate-agents-to-market-across-asia-using-sina-weibo-a-leading-social-media-platform-in-asia-301757728.html

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.


© PRNewswire 2023
