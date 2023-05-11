Advanced search
RESAAS Enters Real Estate Developer Sector through Partnership with IMAGIN Images

05/11/2023
VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF), ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology solutions for the Real Estate Industry, has announced a partnership with IMAGIN Images.

IMAGIN Images is an award-winning 3D rendering technology used by leading real estate developers globally, with a particularly strong presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada. IMAGIN's high-quality rendering technology and leading-edge "Superfly™" virtual experience produces the most true-to-life animations for real estate developers.

"In today's real estate market, unique real estate data gathered by RESAAS shows increased appetite for new real estate developments and pre-construction projects," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "As a true platform for the entire real estate industry, RESAAS has proactively selected IMAGIN Images as our partner to welcome Real Estate Development companies as customers. IMAGIN's 3D renderings provide unparalleled levels of quality; a level of detail demanded by the luxury real estate sector that RESAAS has an extremely strong presence in."

IMAGIN Images is the only rendering company that brings 3D technology from video game engines to the world of real estate.

Under the terms of the one-year agreement signed on May 8, 2023, RESAAS will generate revenue from referral fees paid by IMAGIN Images for each new and returning customer it provides introductions to.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is an award-winning global technology platform for the real estate industry. With over 500,000 real estate agents utilizing RESAAS in 160 countries, RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data. Some of real estate's biggest brands leverage RESAAS to provide business intelligence to real estate brokerages, franchises and associations. For more information, please visit https://www.resaas.com.

Disclaimer

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from RESAAS Services Inc.'s expectations and projections.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resaas-enters-real-estate-developer-sector-through-partnership-with-imagin-images-301822126.html

SOURCE RESAAS SERVICES INC.


© PRNewswire 2023
