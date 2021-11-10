RESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC (November 10, 2021) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Lange to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Lange is currently CEO of Forbes Global Properties. Formerly, Mr. Lange has held senior executive positions at real estate technology companies, venture firms, and public companies alike. These include Upstream (a real estate data company backed by the National Associations of REALTORS®), Second Century Ventures, and Market Leader (acquired by Trulia for $355M).

Mr. Lange has experienced three exits, four acquisitions, and countless integrations and international expansions.

"I am looking forward to working with RESAAS," said Alex Lange. "Our goal is to leverage my industry experience and executive relationships throughout the real estate sector and enhance the opportunities RESAAS has before it. I focus on optimizing growth to improve a company's valuation, and can immediately bring value to RESAAS as they continue to grow their unique and data-rich business."

As a well-respected industry veteran of the real estate industry, Mr. Lange has been awarded the following accolades and awards:

• 2019, 2018, 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 - Top 200 Most Powerful People in Residential Real Estate

• 2012 Global Top 1,000 Chief Technology Officers (Bloomberg, S&P, The Global Leaders)

• 2008 Inman Innovator Award: Most Innovative New Technology (Inman News)

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Lange to the RESAAS Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Lange has a proven track record within the real estate industry with an impeccable reputation. Mr. Lange's experience in high-growth technology companies makes him a valuable addition to the Company. RESAAS is positively positioned in both real estate and technology, creating significant opportunities for accelerated growth."