Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. RESAAS Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSS   CA76083V1013

RESAAS SERVICES INC.

(RSS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/10 01:24:39 pm
0.86 CAD   +3.61%
03:29pRESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
PU
08:31aRESAAS Adds Alex Lange to Advisory Board
AQ
09/29RESAAS SERVICES : Partners with Global PropTech Brand “Unissu”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board

11/10/2021 | 03:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC (November 10, 2021) - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Lange to the Company's Advisory Board.

Mr. Lange is currently CEO of Forbes Global Properties. Formerly, Mr. Lange has held senior executive positions at real estate technology companies, venture firms, and public companies alike. These include Upstream (a real estate data company backed by the National Associations of REALTORS®), Second Century Ventures, and Market Leader (acquired by Trulia for $355M).

Mr. Lange has experienced three exits, four acquisitions, and countless integrations and international expansions.

"I am looking forward to working with RESAAS," said Alex Lange. "Our goal is to leverage my industry experience and executive relationships throughout the real estate sector and enhance the opportunities RESAAS has before it. I focus on optimizing growth to improve a company's valuation, and can immediately bring value to RESAAS as they continue to grow their unique and data-rich business."

As a well-respected industry veteran of the real estate industry, Mr. Lange has been awarded the following accolades and awards:

• 2019, 2018, 2017 Swanepoel Power 200 - Top 200 Most Powerful People in Residential Real Estate

• 2012 Global Top 1,000 Chief Technology Officers (Bloomberg, S&P, The Global Leaders)

• 2008 Inman Innovator Award: Most Innovative New Technology (Inman News)

"RESAAS is proud to welcome Mr. Lange to the RESAAS Advisory Board," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Mr. Lange has a proven track record within the real estate industry with an impeccable reputation. Mr. Lange's experience in high-growth technology companies makes him a valuable addition to the Company. RESAAS is positively positioned in both real estate and technology, creating significant opportunities for accelerated growth."

Disclaimer

RESAAS Services Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 20:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RESAAS SERVICES INC.
03:29pRESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
PU
08:31aRESAAS Adds Alex Lange to Advisory Board
AQ
09/29RESAAS SERVICES : Partners with Global PropTech Brand “Unissu”
PU
09/29RESAAS SERVICES : Partners with Global PropTech Brand "Unissu"
AQ
09/09RESAAS SERVICES : to Present at RE/MAX Commercial Symposium
AQ
09/09RESAAS SERVICES : to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Co..
AQ
09/07RESAAS SERVICES : to Participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Co..
AQ
08/30Resaas Services Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/16RESAAS SERVICES : to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
AQ
06/22RESAAS TO HOST VIRTUAL ROADSHOW ON T : 00 p.m. Eastern Time
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,66 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net income 2020 -2,78 M -2,23 M -2,23 M
Net cash 2020 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,4 M 48,5 M 48,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,8x
EV / Sales 2020 67,4x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart RESAAS SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
RESAAS Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Rossiter President, CEO & Executive Director
Annie Chan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Chadi Non-Executive Chairman
Aarif Rashid Engineering Director
Sascha Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESAAS SERVICES INC.29.69%48
ORACLE CORPORATION47.07%258 579
SAP SE19.68%175 230
SERVICENOW, INC.25.59%137 559
DOCUSIGN, INC.23.78%54 131
HUBSPOT, INC.114.49%40 178