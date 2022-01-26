ResApp Health : Further international appointments to COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 27 January 2022 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, today announced further appointments to its COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). As announced on 8 December, the COVID-19 SAB will provide scientific and clinical advice to ResApp's COVID-19 programs which are focused on delivering COVID-19 screening and disease management tools using only a smartphone.

The two additional appointees are leading clinicians from the United States and Spain:

Professor Antonio R. Anzueto, MD, is a pulmonary and critical care physician at the University of Texas Health, San Antonio. Professor Anzueto is a Fellow of the European Respiratory Society and the American Thoracic Society. He is a member of the scientific committee of the Global Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) initiative, the leading global organization for the improvement of the prevention and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Professor Anzueto is on the editorial board of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, CHEST Journal, COPD: the Journal of the COPD Foundation, and Respiratory Research, and has published over 300 manuscripts in highly rated medical journals, including five publications on COVID-19.

Associate Professor Joan B. Soriano is a respiratory medical epidemiologist at Hospital Universitario de la Princesa and Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, Spain and holds an Adjunct position at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Honorary professorship at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He is Chair of the Epidemiology Assembly of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) and an associate editor of the European Respiratory Journal and Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Dr. Soriano is widely published on respiratory disease and has experienced a recent covidization of his research, with more than 30 publications on COVID-19.

Professor Anzueto said: "I am very happy to be joining ResApp's COVID-19 SAB to bring my experience as a pulmonologist and critical care physician operating on the front-line of the pandemic, to the development of digital mass screening and patient management tools that could benefit so many around the world. The potential for COVID-19 digital tools that can be used at large scale to rapidly screen and manage patients is very exciting, particularly when thinking about viable long-term solutions for this disease."

Associate Professor Soriano said: "I have long had an interest in developing respiratory diagnostic tools that could be used at scale, for either screening or case-finding. With the recent spread of Omicron variant of concern causing rapid rises in COVID-19 case numbers, the world has become even more reliant on PCR and rapid antigen tests (RATs), with supply chains and processing times unable to cope with demand in many parts of the world. A digital screening test that does not have these challenges is very attractive. I look forward to engaging with my colleagues on the SAB to provide advice on the development of these tools for use in a variety of settings."

CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tony Keating added: "We are excited to have secured the expertise of Professor Anzueto and Associate Professor Soriano to expand the international perspective of our COVID-19 SAB. Their experience and advice will help us focus on the key use cases and how we might best support governments, clinicians and patients best manage COVID-19 now and into the future. The Omicron and Delta variants have demonstrated that this pandemic will continue to challenge health systems with both the severity of disease and the sheer scale of infection, continued innovation will be required for many years to come."

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional accessories or hardware. ResApp's regulatory-approved and clinically validated products include ResAppDx, a smartphone-based acute respiratory disease diagnostic test for use in telehealth, emergency department and primary care settings; and SleepCheck, a smartphone application which allows consumers to self-assess their risk of sleep apnoea. Both products are CE Marked in Europe and TGA approved in Australia. For more information, please visit www.resapphealth.com.au.