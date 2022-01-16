ResApp Health : New publication highlights use of ResAppDx in a COVID-19 fever clinic

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 17 January 2022 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announced the publication of an article describing the use of ResAppDx at a federally-funded COVID-19 respiratory clinic in the peer-reviewed journal, BMJ Innovations.

The publication, entitled Implementation of a novel digital diagnostic tool to support the assessment of respiratory disease in a COVID-19 fever clinic1, highlights the use of ResAppDx at Health Hub Doctors Morayfield in Queensland to assess patients who presented with respiratory disease during the COVID-19 pandemic (ref announcement ASX 11 May 2020).

The authors concluded "Patients with respiratory symptoms have always presented challenges to health providers. These challenges have increased with the addition of COVID-19 and the risk of concurrent respiratory illness. The device implemented and presented here proved to be a safe, simple and effective tool in the specialist respiratory clinic environment and successfully detected a range of respiratory diseases, sped up clinical care delivery and helped lower potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission risks."

CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tony Keating said: "We are very pleased to see that ResAppDx was able to provide significant insight for clinicians assessing respiratory patients during the challenging conditions experienced in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of note was that ResAppDx correctly identified pneumonia in a patient with COVID-19 (noting the very small number of COVID-19 positive cases in Queensland at that time). The identification of pneumonia is an important clinical step in the management of patients with COVID-19, helping identify patients where the virus has reached the lungs and need urgent clinical care, and reducing the number of non-critical cases unnecessarily referred to healthcare facilities, preserving resources for those that need them most."

1 Ladhams A, Patel S, Çetin M Implementation of a novel digital diagnostic tool to support the assessment of respiratory disease in a COVID-19 fever clinic BMJ Innovations Published Online First: 12 January 2022. doi: 10.1136/bmjinnov-2021-000673

