ResApp Health : New publication highlights use of ResAppDx in a COVID-19 fever clinic

01/16/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Brisbane, Australia, 17 January 2022 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, is pleased to announced the publication of an article describing the use of ResAppDx at a federally-funded COVID-19 respiratory clinic in the peer-reviewed journal, BMJ Innovations.

The publication, entitled Implementation of a novel digital diagnostic tool to support the assessment of respiratory disease in a COVID-19 fever clinic1, highlights the use of ResAppDx at Health Hub Doctors Morayfield in Queensland to assess patients who presented with respiratory disease during the COVID-19 pandemic (ref announcement ASX 11 May 2020).

The authors concluded "Patients with respiratory symptoms have always presented challenges to health providers. These challenges have increased with the addition of COVID-19 and the risk of concurrent respiratory illness. The device implemented and presented here proved to be a safe, simple and effective tool in the specialist respiratory clinic environment and successfully detected a range of respiratory diseases, sped up clinical care delivery and helped lower potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission risks."

CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tony Keating said: "We are very pleased to see that ResAppDx was able to provide significant insight for clinicians assessing respiratory patients during the challenging conditions experienced in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of note was that ResAppDx correctly identified pneumonia in a patient with COVID-19 (noting the very small number of COVID-19 positive cases in Queensland at that time). The identification of pneumonia is an important clinical step in the management of patients with COVID-19, helping identify patients where the virus has reached the lungs and need urgent clinical care, and reducing the number of non-critical cases unnecessarily referred to healthcare facilities, preserving resources for those that need them most."

1 Ladhams A, Patel S, Çetin M Implementation of a novel digital diagnostic tool to support the assessment of respiratory disease in a COVID-19 fever clinic BMJ Innovations Published Online First: 12 January 2022. doi: 10.1136/bmjinnov-2021-000673

###

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of the respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional accessories or hardware. ResApp's regulatory-approved and clinically validated products include ResAppDx, a smartphone-based acute respiratory disease diagnostic test for use in telehealth, emergency department and primary care settings; and SleepCheck, a smartphone application which allows consumers to self-assess their risk of sleep apnoea. Both products are CE Marked in Europe and TGA approved in Australia. For more information, please visit www.resapphealth.com.au.

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 22:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
