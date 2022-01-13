ResApp Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RAP
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
094468318
1.3
ASX issuer code
RAP
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
13/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
3,750,000 ESOP Options exercisable at $0.069; expiring 3
December 2026
+Security type
Options
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
No
If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:
personal
Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank
Provide the actual non-ranking end date
equally (non-ranking end date) known?
3/12/2025
Yes
Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:
In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or
For any other reason
937,500 Options will vest on the date that is 12 months after the issue date and the balance of the Options will vest in
equal tranches of 78,125 options on a monthly basis during the period from 13 months after the issue date until the date
that is 48 months after the issue date.
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
For
issued.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191028/pdf/449ymbm55vl4d0.pdf
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.06900000
3/12/2026
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Ordinary fully paid shares (ASX: RAP)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
only
or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191028/pdf/449ymbm55vl4d0.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
No
Issue details
use
Number of +securities
3,750,000
Forpersonal
