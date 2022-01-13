ResApp Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RAP

For personal use only

Entity name

RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 13, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code 3,750,000 ESOP Options exercisable at $0.069; 3,750,000 03/12/2021 to be confirmed expiring 3 December 2026

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement