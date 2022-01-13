Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ResApp Health Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAP   AU000000RAP5

RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

(RAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

ResApp Health : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RAP

01/13/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 13, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

3,750,000 ESOP Options exercisable at $0.069;

3,750,000

03/12/2021

to be confirmed

expiring 3 December 2026

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

094468318

1.3

ASX issuer code

RAP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX

in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

3,750,000 ESOP Options exercisable at $0.069; expiring 3

December 2026

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

No

If some of the issued +securities do not rank equally:

personal

Is the actual date from which the +securities will rank

Provide the actual non-ranking end date

equally (non-ranking end date) known?

3/12/2025

Yes

Please state the extent to which the +securities do not rank equally:

In relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or

For any other reason

937,500 Options will vest on the date that is 12 months after the issue date and the balance of the Options will vest in

equal tranches of 78,125 options on a monthly basis during the period from 13 months after the issue date until the date

that is 48 months after the issue date.

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

For

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191028/pdf/449ymbm55vl4d0.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.06900000

3/12/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option

Other

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Description

Ordinary fully paid shares (ASX: RAP)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

only

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191028/pdf/449ymbm55vl4d0.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

No

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

3,750,000

Forpersonal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ResApp Health Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,07  0,05  0,05 
Net income 2021 -6,77 M -4,94 M -4,94 M
Net cash 2021 6,40 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,71x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,6 M 37,5 M 37,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 413 455 192x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ResApp Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tony Keating Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Al Rey Lunar Vice President-Finance
Roger Aston Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Ntoumenopoulos Non-Executive Director
Brian Leedman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESAPP HEALTH LIMITED-7.69%37
SNAP INC.-9.14%69 720
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-11.57%5 614
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-18.24%4 718
ANGI INC.-6.95%4 346