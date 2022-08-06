ResApp Health : Pfizer raises scheme consideration to A$0.208 per share

ResApp's website: www.resapphealth.com.au Scheme website: www.resappscheme.com ASX website: https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/rap/

ResApp shareholders should carefully read and consider both the Scheme Booklet released on 18 July 2022 and the Supplementary Scheme Booklet, including the materials annexed to both, before deciding how to vote at the Scheme Meeting. If after reading the Scheme Booklet or Supplementary Scheme Booklet you have any questions about the Scheme or either documents please visit the Scheme website at www.resappscheme.com or contact the ResApp Shareholder Information Line on 1300 620 649 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4326 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday between 8:30am and 5:00pm (AEST).

Amending Resolution and previously submitted proxies

Previously validly submitted proxies in respect of the resolution contained in the Notice of Scheme Meeting annexed to the Scheme Booklet released on 18 July 2022 (Scheme Resolution) are valid unless revoked (Existing Proxy).

If you wish to amend or cancel your Existing Proxy, you must register a new proxy by either:

lodging a replacement proxy online at https://investor.automic.com.au/#/loginsah and following the instructions provided; or

completing and returning to Automic the personalised proxy form which accompanies the Supplementary Scheme Booklet ( New Proxy Form ).

If you do not have an Existing Proxy and you wish to vote by proxy, you must either lodge a proxy online using the address provided above or complete and return to Automic the New Proxy Form which accompanies the Supplementary Scheme Booklet.

At the Scheme Meeting, ResApp shareholders will be asked to consider a motion to amend the proposed Scheme Resolution which has previously been notified to shareholders with the Scheme Booklet, so as to take into account the Revised Scheme Consideration described in the Supplementary Scheme Booklet (Amending Resolution). The Amending Resolution will require an ordinary resolution of shareholders present and voting in person or by proxy, and voting will be by a poll. Assuming the Amending Resolution is approved, shareholders will then be invited to vote by poll for approval of the amended Scheme by adoption of the amended Scheme Resolution. The text of the amended Scheme is included in the Supplementary Scheme Booklet.

If you have an Existing Proxy and have not revoked your proxy instruction and you have instructed your proxy to vote in favour of the Scheme Resolution, the proxy will be considered to have authority to vote in favour of the Amending Resolution and the amended Scheme Resolution. If the Chair of the Scheme Meeting is appointed as your proxy (or is appointed by default), the Chair intends to vote all valid undirected proxies which he receives for (or in favour of) the Amending Resolution and the amended Scheme Resolution.