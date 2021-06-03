ResApp Health : Medgate extends European ResAppDx trial

View printer-friendly version

Brisbane, Australia, 3 June 2021 - ResApp Health Limited (ASX:RAP), a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of respiratory disease, today provides an update on Medgate AG's ('Medgate') pilot trial of ResApp's smartphone-based acute respiratory diagnostic test ResAppDx across its telemedicine services.

Medgate commenced a pilot trial of ResApp's smartphone-based acute respiratory diagnostic test ResAppDx across its telemedicine services in March 2021 (refer ASX announcement: 4 March 2021).

Following an interim review, Medgate and ResApp have decided to extend the pilot by two months. This additional time will be used to collect further data and optimise Medgate's integration of ResAppDx within its telemedicine services.

CEO and Managing Director, Dr Tony Keating said: 'Medgate and our clinical experts have found the data collected during the initial pilot period was consistent with the data from our extensive clinical studies, further demonstrating the accuracy of our cough-based diagnostic technology. We also continue our negotiations with Medgate for the commercial deployment of ResAppDx.

'Medgate has made a strong commitment to ResApp and both parties remain confident of a successful outcome. We are very appreciative of the ongoing support and insights provided by the team at Medgate and look forward to a continued innovative and mutually beneficial relationship.'

Dr Andy Fischer, CEO Medgate said: ''Our preliminary data is consistent with ResApp's clinical study results and we received positive feedback from our patients regarding their experience with the ResAppDx test. We are extending the pilot to gain more experience and further optimise our workflows to maximise the benefits of ResAppDx for Medgate and its patients.''

About ResApp Health Limited

ResApp Health Limited (ASX: RAP) is a leading digital health company developing smartphone applications for the diagnosis and management of the respiratory disease. ResApp's machine learning algorithms use sound to diagnose and measure the severity of respiratory conditions without the need for additional accessories or hardware. ResApp's regulatory-approved and clinically validated products include ResAppDx, a smartphone-based acute respiratory disease diagnostic test for use in telehealth, emergency department and primary care settings; and SleepCheck, a smartphone application which allows consumers to self-assess their risk of sleep apnoea. Both products are CE Marked in Europe and TGA approved in Australia. For more information, please visit www.resapphealth.com.au.

About Medgate AG

Medgate brings the physician to where he or she is needed by patients and relies on Digital Health solutions to do so. The focus is on the well-being of the patient and the benefits to society. Medgate was founded in Switzerland in 1999 and today employs over 510 people worldwide. Since 2000, Medgate has been operating the largest medical telemedicine center in Europe and thus has an extraordinary amount of experience and knowledge in telemedicine. Medgate is also present in Germany, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. www.medgate.care