  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Resbud SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RES   EE3100142985

RESBUD SE

(RES)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  12:05 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.5500 PLN    0.00%
12:40pRESBUD : Advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset – Energokomplet o.o.o.
PU
08/26RESBUD : Update of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of RESBUD SE convened for 12 September 2022.
PU
08/17RESBUD : Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of RESBUD SE shareholders on 12 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resbud : Advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset – Energokomplet o.o.o.

09/09/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
09.09.2022 Advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset - Energokomplet o.o.o.

The Management Board of RESBUD SE, headquartered in Tallinn, announces that it is in advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset - Energokomplet o.o.o.

The Management Board will keep you updated on the progress of the talks.

Contact:

Media: media@resbud.ee

Investor Relations: ir@resbud.ee

Disclaimer

RESBUD SE published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 61,1  - -
Net income 2021 -0,83 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3,18 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -245x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 36,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 3 849 831x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart RESBUD SE
Duration : Period :
Resbud SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krzysztof Dlugosz President-Management Board
Alexey Petrov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wojciech Wieslaw Hetkowski Member-Supervisory Board
Jacek Koralewski Member-Supervisory Board
Martyna Patrowicz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESBUD SE-25.17%37
VINCI0.59%52 600
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.18%34 798
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.60%31 524
QUANTA SERVICES27.87%20 969
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.69%19 593