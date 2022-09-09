Resbud : Advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset – Energokomplet o.o.o.

09.09.2022
Advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset - Energokomplet o.o.o.
The Management Board of RESBUD SE, headquartered in Tallinn, announces that it is in advanced talks regarding the sale of a Russian asset - Energokomplet o.o.o.
The Management Board will keep you updated on the progress of the talks.
