  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Research and Production Corporation United Wagon Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UWGN   RU000A0JVBT9

RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION CORPORATION UNITED WAGON COMPANY

(UWGN)
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
47.30 RUB   +2.83%
Research And Production United Wagon : UWC to deliver 700 LPG tank cars to Western Petroleum Transportation
PU
03/15Research And Production United Wagon : United Wagon Company expands its product range delivered to Mongolia
PU
01/23Research And Production United Wagon : UWC to supply 400 grain hopper cars to MosRegionTrans
PU
Research and Production United Wagon : UWC to deliver 700 LPG tank cars to Western Petroleum Transportation

03/28/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
27.03.2023

United Wagon Company (UWC), Russia's leading manufacturer of freight cars, will deliver 700 tank cars for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to rail operator Western Petroleum Transportation. The first batch has already been dispatched to the customer.

The tank car, Model 15-6855, has a higher payload of 61 t and a larger boiler space of 86.7 m³ allowing it to carry the biggest load among its common-type counterparts. The freight car is built to 1-T loading gauge and is licensed for operation on public and private railway tracks across the entire 1520-mm track gauge area. The tank car has a service life of 40 years.

As one of its key advantages, the car uses innovative bogies with an increased maintenance interval of up to 1 million km or 8 years. By comparison, a common-type tank car mounted on 18-100 or similar bogies will have to undergo its first scheduled depot maintenance upon completing 210,000 km, or 3 years after construction, with the service to be repeated every 110-210 thousand km or 3 years.

Evgeny Ivanov, Head of Railcar Operation Service at Western Petroleum Transportation, LLC: "We already have positive experience with the chemical tank cars built in Tikhvin. When entering into the new contract with UWC, we primarily had in mind the economic performance and operational reliability of the freight cars. We hope to use them to raise our share in the liquefied hydrocarbons transportation market, optimise transport costs and successfully fulfil our increased obligations to customers."

Disclaimer

United Wagon PJSC published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 79 594 M - -
Net income 2020 -21 965 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 487 M 71,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION CORPORATION UNITED WAGON COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Research and Production Corporation United Wagon Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timofey Vladimirovich Khryapov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander V. Brinza Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Alexey Konstantinovich Sokolov Chairman
Anton Saykin Chief Information Officer
Alexander Zdanevich Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION CORPORATION UNITED WAGON COMPANY0.00%71
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED16.83%23 378
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.47%17 555
STADLER RAIL AG6.16%3 799
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-12.15%2 108
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-20.36%1 911
