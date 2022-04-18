Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Research Frontiers Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    REFR   US7609111072

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

(REFR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 03:15:13 pm EDT
2.120 USD   +6.00%
04/18/2022 | 02:14pm EDT - RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED : Daher TBM 960 Features Electronically Dimmable Windows
PU
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Research Frontiers Incorporated, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2022
CI
03/09RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Research Frontiers Incorporated : Daher TBM 960 Features Electronically Dimmable Windows

04/18/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
On April 5, 2022, Daher introduced its TBM 960 aircraft, which features Electronically Dimmable Windows (EDWs), at the Sun 'n Fun Expo in Florida. Aircraft EDWs using SPD technology instantly and precisely control the amount of light, glare and heat in the cabin.

We invite you to learn more about the new Daher TBM 960:
https://www.daher.com/en/daher-launches-the-tbm-960-very-fast-turboprop-aircraft-with-digital-power/

Disclaimer

Research Frontiers Incorporated published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 18:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,26 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,85 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,38 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 63,3 M 63,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 102x
EV / Sales 2021 41,2x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 85,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Harary President, CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Darryl Daigle Independent Director
Alexander Kaganowicz Independent Director
William Graham Settle Independent Director
Michael R. LaPointe Vice President-Aerospace Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED16.28%63
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.0.42%48 756
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-7.00%24 913
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-17.44%18 353
ROKU, INC.-51.20%15 067
BOLLORÉ SE-7.28%14 456