Research Frontiers Incorporated : Daher TBM 960 Features Electronically Dimmable Windows
04/18/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
On April 5, 2022, Daher introduced its TBM 960 aircraft, which features Electronically Dimmable Windows (EDWs), at the Sun 'n Fun Expo in Florida. Aircraft EDWs using SPD technology instantly and precisely control the amount of light, glare and heat in the cabin.
